World Series of Darts Finals schedule and results: Luke Littler to face Jonny Clayton in second round in Amsterdam
Full schedule for the 2025 World Series of Darts Finals as Luke Littler attempts to defend the title; Littler will take on Jonny Clayton in the second round as Luke Humphries plays Kevin Doets; Michael van Gerwen and Rob Cross will meet in a clash of former world champions
Saturday 13 September 2025 16:10, UK
Luke Littler will continue his defence of the Jack's Casino World Series of Darts Finals title against Jonny Clayton on Saturday evening.
The 32-player event in Amsterdam runs from Friday to Sunday with the winner scooping the £80,000 top prize and the total prize pot standing at £400,000.
Littler, the winner of back-to-back World Series events in Australia and New Zealand in August, beat Michael Smith 11-4 in the 2024 World Series finale.
PDC World Series of Darts winners 2025
- Bahrain Masters: Stephen Bunting
- Dutch Masters: Rob Cross
- Nordic Masters: Stephen Bunting
- US Masters: Luke Humphries
- Poland Masters: Gerwyn Price
- Australian Masters: Luke Littler
- New Zealand Masters: Luke Littler
- World Series Finals ? (September 12-14)
The teenager is seeded second in the Netherlands after finishing behind Stephen Bunting in the World Series rankings.
The second round will be staged on Saturday evening with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final on Sunday after Littler beat Simon Whitlock 6-4 in round one.
World Series of Darts Finals schedule and results
All times UK and Ireland
Round one
Friday September 12 (from 6pm)
Kevin Doets 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena
Krzysztof Ratajski 3-6 Josh Rock
Damon Heta 6-1 Joe Cullen
Mike De Decker 6-3 Gabriel Clemens
Luke Humphries 6-5 James Wade
Wessel Nijman 5-6 Michael van Gerwen
Stephen Bunting 4-6 Danny Noppert
Rob Cross 6-3 Haupai Puha
Saturday September 13 (from 11.45am)
Chris Dobey 6-2 Luke Woodhouse
Cameron Menzies 6-3 Peter Wright
Jonny Tata 4-6 Ross Smith
Cor Dekker 5-6 Raymond van Barneveld
Gerwyn Price 6-1 Danny Lauby
Luke Littler 6-4 Simon Whitlock
Jonny Clayton 6-0 Jason Brandon
Nathan Aspinall 2-6 Dave Chisnall
Round two
Saturday September 13 (from 6pm)
Luke Humphries vs Kevin Doets
Danny Noppert vs Josh Rock
Mike De Decker vs Damon Heta
Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen
Gerwyn Price vs Raymond van Barneveld
Chris Dobey vs Cameron Menzies
Luke Littler vs Jonny Clayton
Dave Chisnall vs Ross Smith
Quarter-finals
Sunday September 14 (from 11.45am)
TBC vs TBC
TBC vs TBC
TBC vs TBC
TBC vs TBC
Semi-finals and final
Sunday September 14 (from 6pm)
TBC vs TBC
TBC vs TBC
TBC vs TBC
Live darts is back on Sky Sports from October 6-12 as the BoyleSports World Grand Prix is held in Leicester.