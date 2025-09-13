World Series of Darts Finals schedule and results: Luke Littler to face Jonny Clayton in second round in Amsterdam

Luke Littler will continue his defence of the Jack's Casino World Series of Darts Finals title against Jonny Clayton on Saturday evening.

The 32-player event in Amsterdam runs from Friday to Sunday with the winner scooping the £80,000 top prize and the total prize pot standing at £400,000.

Littler, the winner of back-to-back World Series events in Australia and New Zealand in August, beat Michael Smith 11-4 in the 2024 World Series finale.

PDC World Series of Darts winners 2025 Bahrain Masters: Stephen Bunting

Stephen Bunting Dutch Masters: Rob Cross

Rob Cross Nordic Masters: Stephen Bunting

Stephen Bunting US Masters: Luke Humphries

Luke Humphries Poland Masters: Gerwyn Price

Gerwyn Price Australian Masters: Luke Littler

Luke Littler New Zealand Masters: Luke Littler

Luke Littler World Series Finals ? (September 12-14)

The teenager is seeded second in the Netherlands after finishing behind Stephen Bunting in the World Series rankings.

The second round will be staged on Saturday evening with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final on Sunday after Littler beat Simon Whitlock 6-4 in round one.

World Series of Darts Finals schedule and results

All times UK and Ireland

Round one

Friday September 12 (from 6pm)

Kevin Doets 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Krzysztof Ratajski 3-6 Josh Rock

Damon Heta 6-1 Joe Cullen

Mike De Decker 6-3 Gabriel Clemens

Luke Humphries 6-5 James Wade

Wessel Nijman 5-6 Michael van Gerwen

Stephen Bunting 4-6 Danny Noppert

Rob Cross 6-3 Haupai Puha

Saturday September 13 (from 11.45am)

Chris Dobey 6-2 Luke Woodhouse

Cameron Menzies 6-3 Peter Wright

Jonny Tata 4-6 Ross Smith

Cor Dekker 5-6 Raymond van Barneveld

Gerwyn Price 6-1 Danny Lauby

Luke Littler 6-4 Simon Whitlock

Jonny Clayton 6-0 Jason Brandon

Nathan Aspinall 2-6 Dave Chisnall

Round two

Saturday September 13 (from 6pm)

Luke Humphries vs Kevin Doets

Danny Noppert vs Josh Rock

Mike De Decker vs Damon Heta

Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price vs Raymond van Barneveld

Chris Dobey vs Cameron Menzies

Luke Littler vs Jonny Clayton

Dave Chisnall vs Ross Smith

Quarter-finals

Sunday September 14 (from 11.45am)

TBC vs TBC

TBC vs TBC

TBC vs TBC

TBC vs TBC

Semi-finals and final

Sunday September 14 (from 6pm)

TBC vs TBC

TBC vs TBC

TBC vs TBC

