World Series of Darts Finals schedule and results: Luke Littler to face Michael van Gerwen in Final
Full schedule for the 2025 World Series of Darts Finals as Luke Littler attempts to defend the title; Littler will take on Gerwyn Price in the semi-finals; Luke Humphries is set to take on Michael van Gerwen beat Luke Humphries to book his semi-final spot
Sunday 14 September 2025 20:20, UK
Luke Littler is one victory from retaining his Jack's Casino World Series of Darts Finals title after narrowly beating Gerwyn Price in the semi-finals on Sunday evening.
The 32-player event in Amsterdam runs from Friday to Sunday with the winner scooping the £80,000 top prize and the total prize pot standing at £400,000.
Littler, the winner of back-to-back World Series events in Australia and New Zealand in August, beat Michael Smith 11-4 in the 2024 World Series finale.
PDC World Series of Darts winners 2025
- Bahrain Masters: Stephen Bunting
- Dutch Masters: Rob Cross
- Nordic Masters: Stephen Bunting
- US Masters: Luke Humphries
- Poland Masters: Gerwyn Price
- Australian Masters: Luke Littler
- New Zealand Masters: Luke Littler
- World Series Finals ? (September 12-14)
The teenager is seeded second in the Netherlands after finishing behind Stephen Bunting in the World Series rankings.
Littler beat Gerwyn Price in the last four to set up a finale against Michael van Gerwen, who defeated Josh Rock in his semi-final.
World Series of Darts Finals schedule and results
All times UK and Ireland
Friday's first round results
- Kevin Doets 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena
- Krzysztof Ratajski 3-6 Josh Rock
- Damon Heta 6-1 Joe Cullen
- Mike De Decker 6-3 Gabriel Clemens
- Luke Humphries 6-5 James Wade
- Wessel Nijman 5-6 Michael van Gerwen
- Stephen Bunting 4-6 Danny Noppert
- Rob Cross 6-3 Haupai Puha
Saturday's first round results
- Chris Dobey 6-2 Luke Woodhouse
- Cameron Menzies 6-3 Peter Wright
- Jonny Tata 4-6 Ross Smith
- Cor Dekker 5-6 Raymond van Barneveld
- Gerwyn Price 6-1 Danny Lauby
- Luke Littler 6-4 Simon Whitlock
- Jonny Clayton 6-0 Jason Brandon
- Nathan Aspinall 2-6 Dave Chisnal
Saturday's second round results
- Mike De Decker 6-4 Damon Heta
- Danny Noppert 0-6 Josh Rock
- Luke Humphries 6-4 Kevin Doets
- Rob Cross 5-6 Michael van Gerwen
- Gerwyn Price 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld
- Chris Dobey 6-1 Cameron Menzies
- Luke Littler 6-4 Jonny Clayton
- Dave Chisnall 4-6 Ross Smith
Quarter-finals
- Mike De Decker 6-10 Josh Rock
- Luke Humphires 5-10 Michael van Gerwen
- Luke Littler 10-8 Ross Smith
- Gerwyn Price 10-8 Chris Dobey
Semi-finals and final
Sunday September 14 (from 6pm)
- Josh Rock 6-11 Michael van Gerwen
- Luke Littler 11-10 Gerwyn Price
- Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler
Live darts is back on Sky Sports from October 6-12 as the BoyleSports World Grand Prix is held in Leicester.