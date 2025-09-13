 Skip to content

World Series of Darts Finals schedule and results: Luke Littler to face Michael van Gerwen in Final

Full schedule for the 2025 World Series of Darts Finals as Luke Littler attempts to defend the title; Littler will take on Gerwyn Price in the semi-finals; Luke Humphries is set to take on Michael van Gerwen beat Luke Humphries to book his semi-final spot

Sunday 14 September 2025 20:20, UK

Luke Littler beat Luke Humphries in the final of the New Zealand Darts Masters in August to follow up his success at the Australian Darts Masters a week earlier

Luke Littler is one victory from retaining his Jack's Casino World Series of Darts Finals title after narrowly beating Gerwyn Price in the semi-finals on Sunday evening.

The 32-player event in Amsterdam runs from Friday to Sunday with the winner scooping the £80,000 top prize and the total prize pot standing at £400,000.

Littler, the winner of back-to-back World Series events in Australia and New Zealand in August, beat Michael Smith 11-4 in the 2024 World Series finale.

PDC World Series of Darts winners 2025

  • Bahrain Masters: Stephen Bunting
  • Dutch Masters: Rob Cross
  • Nordic Masters: Stephen Bunting
  • US Masters: Luke Humphries
  • Poland Masters: Gerwyn Price
  • Australian Masters: Luke Littler
  • New Zealand Masters: Luke Littler
  • World Series Finals ? (September 12-14)

The teenager is seeded second in the Netherlands after finishing behind Stephen Bunting in the World Series rankings.

Littler beat Gerwyn Price in the last four to set up a finale against Michael van Gerwen, who defeated Josh Rock in his semi-final.

World Series of Darts Finals schedule and results

All times UK and Ireland

Friday's first round results

  • Kevin Doets 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Krzysztof Ratajski 3-6 Josh Rock
  • Damon Heta 6-1 Joe Cullen
  • Mike De Decker 6-3 Gabriel Clemens
  • Luke Humphries 6-5 James Wade
  • Wessel Nijman 5-6 Michael van Gerwen
  • Stephen Bunting 4-6 Danny Noppert
  • Rob Cross 6-3 Haupai Puha

Saturday's first round results

  • Chris Dobey 6-2 Luke Woodhouse
  • Cameron Menzies 6-3 Peter Wright
  • Jonny Tata 4-6 Ross Smith
  • Cor Dekker 5-6 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Gerwyn Price 6-1 Danny Lauby
  • Luke Littler 6-4 Simon Whitlock
  • Jonny Clayton 6-0 Jason Brandon
  • Nathan Aspinall 2-6 Dave Chisnal

Saturday's second round results

  • Mike De Decker 6-4 Damon Heta
  • Danny Noppert 0-6 Josh Rock
  • Luke Humphries 6-4 Kevin Doets
  • Rob Cross 5-6 Michael van Gerwen
  • Gerwyn Price 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Chris Dobey 6-1 Cameron Menzies
  • Luke Littler 6-4 Jonny Clayton
  • Dave Chisnall 4-6 Ross Smith

Quarter-finals

  • Mike De Decker 6-10 Josh Rock
  • Luke Humphires 5-10 Michael van Gerwen
  • Luke Littler 10-8 Ross Smith
  • Gerwyn Price 10-8 Chris Dobey

Semi-finals and final

Sunday September 14 (from 6pm)

  • Josh Rock 6-11 Michael van Gerwen
  • Luke Littler 11-10 Gerwyn Price
  • Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler

Live darts is back on Sky Sports from October 6-12 as the BoyleSports World Grand Prix is held in Leicester.

