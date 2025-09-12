World Darts Championship: Paul Lim qualifies aged 71 for Alexandra Palace return

Paul Lim will return to the World Darts Championship in December after qualifying at the age of 71.

Lim, who famously hit the first nine-darter in World Championship history in 1990, sealed his place after finishing in the top five of the PDC Asian Tour order of merit.

'The Singapore Slinger' last appeared at Alexandra Palace in 2022, aged 67, when he lost 3-2 in the first round to Joe Murnan.

But he enjoyed a sensational run to the final of the WDF World Darts Championship - which effectively replaced the BDO tournament - last December before eventually losing out on the title to Shane McGuirk, 6-3.

Lim, who finished in the final qualifying position of fifth in the Asian Tour standings, will be joined by Alexis Toylo, Lourence Ilagan, Motomu Sakai and Ryusei Azemoto at the World Championships.

Two further players will secure places after the PDC Asian Championship this weekend.

