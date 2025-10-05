World Grand Prix Darts: Luke Littler on preparing for 'one of the toughest tournaments to win'

Luke Littler is looking to conquer a different type of challenge at the World Grand Prix next week.

The 18-year-old world champion has had no problem hitting doubles to win matches since he burst on to the scene, but he enjoys starting with them much less.

The World Grand Prix in Leicester, live on Sky Sports from October 6-12, requires players to hit a double before scoring can get under way.

What is double in double out?

The World Grand Prix Darts features a unique double in, double out format, requiring players to hit a double to start and finish each leg of the 501 game.



A player must hit a double (or the bullseye) on their first dart to begin scoring points. If they miss the double, they receive no score for that dart, and the turn continues.



To win a leg, the player must also hit a double with their final dart.



It can be a leveller and it is not a format Littler has excelled at, having gone out at the last-32 in two appearances at the event.

"Obviously it's the next big one," Littler, who plays Dutchman Gian van Veen in the first round said. "I'll be honest, I didn't like it. I didn't like the double start.

"I think it's obviously one of the toughest tournaments to win, with the Worlds, the Matchplay, the Premier League. But the double start: if you don't get off, then you're in trouble.

"I can't say I really practice the double start often but obviously leading up to it I think I'll have to, just get used to it. Every year we'll see someone hit a treble 20 first out and then they forget.

"It'll be tough but we've still got plenty of darts to play."

Mike De Decker was a surprise winner last year, beating world No 1 Luke Humphries in the final.

The Belgian, who plays Peter Wright in the opening round, is hoping to make some fresh memories.

"I still get goosebumps thinking about last year," said De Decker, the world No 20. "Luke [Humphries] was the player to beat throughout the tournament, so to go and lift the title - it was an emotional rollercoaster.

"I'm feeling quite confident. I played pretty well on the ProTour this week, and I'm finally finding some consistency again.

"I know what Peter can do. He didn't win two World Championship titles by luck, so I'm going in with the mindset that I have to play my A-game, like I do in every tournament."

When is the World Grand Prix on Sky Sports?

The 2025 BoyleSports World Grand Prix will take place at the Mattioli Arena, Leicester, from October 6-12, as 32 of the world's top stars compete in one of the sport's most prestigious tournaments.

