Darts at home

Watch live coverage of the PDC Home Tour with Lisa Ashton joining the competition alongside Ross Smith, Mickey Mansell and Geert Nentjes.

Four-time women's world champion Ashton made history in January when she became the first woman to earn a Tour Card through Q-School and she's the star attraction on the fourth night of action.

PDC Home Tour - Monday's fixtures (Group Four) Ross Smith v Lisa Ashton Mickey Mansell v Geert Nentjes Lisa Ashton v Geert Nentjes Ross Smith v Mickey Mansell Mickey Mansell v Lisa Ashton Geert Nentjes v Ross Smith

Peter Wright and Gerwyn Price crashed out on the opening two nights of action, while world No 11 Dave Chisnall avoided the same fate on Sunday to join Jamie Lewis and Luke Woodhouse in the second phase of the competition as group winners.

Ashton is the headline act, but world No 47 Ross Smith is the highest-ranked player in the field and has a scalp over Michael van Gerwen on his resume.

Mickey Mansell and Holland's Geert Nentjes complete the line-up for a group that looks as tightly-matched as any that have been announced so far.

PDC Home Tour - upcoming action Group Five (Tuesday) Group Six (Wednesday) Group Seven (Thursday) Group Eight (Friday) Luke Humphries James Wade Gabriel Clemens Jonny Clayton Nick Kenny Adrian Gray Ryan Meikle Adam Hunt Devon Petersen Ryan Searle Jelle Klaasen Richard North Joe Murnan Andy Boulton Gavin Carlin David Pallett

Monday is the fourth of 32 nights of action, which continue throughout the rest of the week and features Luke Humphries, Devon Petersen and James Wade among the next four groups.

