Jonny Clayton can do no wrong after his Premier League nine-darter, says Wayne Mardle
Jonny Clayton lit up Night Three of the Premier League with a nine-darter in his 7-3 win over Jose de Sousa in Milton Keynes on Wednesday; Wayne Mardle was impressed with the Welshman, who was playing in just his third match as part of the full-time Premier League line-up
Last Updated: 08/04/21 10:36am
Wayne Mardle says Welshman Jonny Clayton can do no wrong in 2021 after winning The Masters to add to his World Cup winners' medal and then landing a magical nine-darter on his Premier League debut campaign.
Clayton threw a nine-darter as he continued his fine form with a 7-3 victory over Jose de Sousa on the third night of the Premier League in Milton Keynes.
Having landed the 11th nine-darter in Premier League history, the Welshman went on to take the last two legs in 11 and 12 darts each to wrap up his second victory in as many nights, ending up with a 105.26 average
He threw five maximums and hit the perfect eighth leg en route to a second win in three matches, moving behind Michael Van Gerwen and Dimitri Van Den Bergh in the early table on leg difference.
De Sousa racked up a remarkable 108.48 average himself but, having miscounted and bust 70 with the score 2-2, could not contain 'The Ferret'.
Premier League - Nine-Dart finishes
|Year
|Match
|Venue
|2006
|Raymond van Barneveld vs Peter Manley
|BIC, Bournemouth
|2010
|Raymond van Barneveld vs Terry Jenkins
|AECC, Aberdeen
|2010
|Phil Taylor x2 vs James Wade
|Wembley Arena - final
|2012
|Phil Taylor vs Kevin Painter
|AECC, Aberdeen
|2012
|Simon Whitlock vs Andy Hamilton
|The O2, London - semi-finals
|2016
|Adrian Lewis vs James Wade
|The SSE Arena, Belfast
|2017
|Adrian Lewis vs Raymond van Barneveld
|Echo Arena, Liverpool
|2020
|Michael Smith vs Daryl Gurney
|3Arena, Dublin
|2020
|Peter Wright vs Daryl Gurney
|Marhsall Arena, Milton Keynes
|2021
|Jonny Clayton vs Jose De Sousa
|Marhsall Arena, Milton Keynes
"It was just amazing from a man who wasn't playing well for him at that point in the match," Mardle said. "Do you know what? There's nothing he can't do. He's enjoying life, that's for sure.
"He knows there's tough games, they're all tough, but you can be on a crest of a wave and then get beat and think 'oh, I'm mortal'. He can just deal with it and he found gears there that not many people have got. There aren't many in the world that can just do that.
"Who know what he can do. A lot of players hit the ground late in their careers and Glen Durrant was one of them, Martin Adams being another, Peter Wright and Dennis Priestley. Is Jonny Clayton going to join that list and possibly go on to bigger and better things? It's going to be interesting finding out."
Premier League Night Four: Thursday April 8
|Dimitri Van den Bergh
|vs
|Peter Wright
|Jonny Clayton
|vs
|Rob Cross
|Jose de Sousa
|vs
|Nathan Aspinall
|James Wade
|vs
|Michael van Gerwen
|Gary Anderson
|vs
|len Durrant
"I'm a happy man, it's brilliant," said a delighted Clayton. "I know my kids will have been bouncing around the house tonight watching that.
"It was a great game, Jose is a brilliant player. We've played each other a few times on tour and I knew I'd have to play my best to win and thankfully that's what I did.
"It's all going well for me at the moment. The darts are flowing nicely, my confidence is high and I'm enjoying it.
"I won't get ahead of myself though, my aim is still just to make sure I'm still in the competition after Judgement Night."
