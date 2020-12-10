PDC World Darts Championship: Phil Taylor, Adrian Lewis and Dirk van Duijvenbode join the preview show

It's that time of the year when the PDC World Darts Championship takes centre stage so The Darts Show podcast team have assembled with a host of guests to preview this year's showdown at Alexandra Palace - hit play to listen now.

PDC World Darts Championship - Opening night matches First Round Steve West v Amit Gilitwala Steve Beaton v Diogo Portela Jeff Smith v Keane Barry Second Round Peter Wright v West/Gilitwala

Two-time champion Adrian Lewis and darting aubergine farmer Dirk van Duijvenbode join Michael Bridge, Colin Lloyd and Paul Prenderville to look ahead to the action at Alexandra Palace.

There's the all-important Christmas question to answer for everyone in attendance this year - and this year we focus on the goodies on the dinner table, and there are some controversial and not-so-controversial decisions in there.

More importantly, we break down the first and second round draw for Alexandra Palace and assess which of the seeds might be most vulnerable before sticking their neck on the line to make their picks for this year's title.

Laura Turner checks in with us and having played against both Lisa Ashton and Deta Hedman this year is perfectly placed to run the rule over their chance of following Fallon Sherrock's history-making appearance last year.

10 years on from his maiden World Championship, Lewis has slid to 21st in the world rankings but he is in upbeat mood ahead of a return to the venue that holds some very special memories.

There's the second part of our Phil Taylor interview with the 16-time world champion looking back over his favourite moments and picking out his contenders for this year.

And finally is been a year to remember for Van Duijvenbode who secured his Tour Card in January and has flown up the rankings on the back of a host of impressive performances in the majors, including a runners-up finish at the World Grand Prix.

