Premier League Darts: Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright clash on Night Four in Exeter

Gerwyn Price might be the current world No 1, but world champion Peter 'Snakebite' Wright has his sights set on taking over the mantle in the coming weeks - but first the top two face off on Premier League Night Four in Exeter on Thursday - live on Sky Sports.

Darts is about to crown a new world No 1 with Wright looking to end the 14-month reign of Price.

The Welshman defeated Peter Wright in the final of the International Darts Open in Riesa on Sunday to keep his place at the top - for now.

But we may witness the coronation of 'Snakebite' as the top dog at the UK Open.

However, expect the top spot to change hands multiple times with no final conclusion until the 2022/23 World Championship.

'The Iceman' will be out to prove a point when he takes on Wright on a bumper night of tungsten action at Westpoint Exeter, albeit it's a non-ranked event.

The Welshman was in devastating form on the stage last time out, going down in darting folklore by hitting two nine-darters on his way to victory on a remarkable night in Belfast.

Price, who joined Phil Taylor as the only player to hit two nine-darters on a Premier League night, also hit a 170 checkout in sealing his quarter-final victory over Michael Smith.

Now it's time for a clash of the world's top two on what should be another magical night of action.

The night's other quarter-finals will see Jonny Clayton meet Michael van Gerwen, James Wade take on Gary Anderson and Smith face Joe Cullen as the £1 million tournament continues at the sold-out Exeter venue.

Night 4 - Westpoint Exeter

Thursday, March 3

Quarter-Finals

Jonny Clayton vs Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith vs Joe Cullen

Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright

James Wade vs Gary Anderson