Luke Littler fuelled for World Matchplay by 'hours and hours' of practice, faces 'fast' Jermaine Wattimena next

Luke Littler admitted he had been putting in the hours practising ahead of his sensational 10-2 opening round win over Ryan Searle at the World Matchplay 2025.

Littler lost to Michael van Gerwen on his Blackpool debut in 2024 but his showing against 'Heavy Metal' was simply spectacular. He had a near 109 average, 126 checkout, and 5-0 whitewash in the first session, sending out a statement.

The reigning world champion is renowned for his lack of practice on the board outside of tournaments, often not throwing darts in between being on the stage.

However, Littler said that he has been practising "very hard" for the World Matchplay and he is determined to add this major to his cabinet.

If he does, he completes the darting 'Triple Crown' of the World Matchplay, World Darts Championship, and Premier League, which has only been completed before by Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson, and Luke Humphries.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler took out this 126 finish

"I was well up for it tonight," Littler told Sky Sports. "I just wanted to get that win, get that winning feeling and I did it. I'm so glad to get that win, get that winning feeling and I can't wait to come back."

"Whether I played well or not. I'm happy with my performance, with the doubles, swapped and changed with the 10s and the 16s.

"The way I've been practising the 10s wasn't going in, but the 16s, it was there every time. Winning the World championships on double 16, that's always in your mind.

"I felt very comfortable, I have been practising so much. I've just been putting in hours and hours. I'm glad it's paid off.

"All eyes are on me now, I will just take it game by game. I want to get it over and done with. I am just happy to win my first game, get that winning feeling.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler gives his reaction after an outstanding first-round win

"Practising, I have done as much as I have done since I came on tour," he added. "People will know I am not a practiser, but I certainly have been practising for this one."

Next up for Littler is a clash against Jermaine Wattimena in the second round after the Dutchman came through a contest against Peter Wright.

With both players renowned for their fast-paced throwing, Littler knows it will be a style of contest that will lend itself to both of their games.

"He is another fast player, so it is going to be very quick once again," he added. "It will suit us both. I can't wait to get back on stage."

What's next at the World Matchplay?

On Monday July 21, we return to just one evening session from Blackpool's Winter Gardens, which you can watch live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 7pm.

Michael van Gerwen's clash with Raymond van Barneveld headlines the session along with Chris Dobey playing Ricardo Pietreczko, Gerwyn Price up against Daryl Gurney, and Ross Smith vs Josh Rock.

Watch the World Matchplay live on Sky Sports from July 19-27 or stream without a contract.