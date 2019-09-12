G2’s GrabbZ: Perkz has a mind of steel

GrabbZ said Perkz has a 'mind of steel' (Credit: Riot Games)

G2 Esports’ League of Legends coach Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohamann revealed how G2 managed to beat Fnatic at LEC finals under the guidance of captain Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic.

G2 were crowned LEC Summer Split champions after they defeated Fnatic 3-2 in a five-game thriller. Things did not look good for them when they were 2-1 down but they managed to turn things around and secure a crucial win in Athens.

Now, GrabbZ has revealed Perkz stepped up in crucial moments to guide his team to victory.

He said: "I have to commend Perkz. He has a mind of steel and he's an absolute beast when it comes to a 2-1 situation. You just know for sure that he'd perform in that kind of game.

"He's the type of guy that his team can hold onto and you can trust him to lead you to victory. He was also the main voice in game five - he even said before the series that if he got his hands on Syndra, it'd be a free win. So in the fifth game, we decided to give him Syndra and make him the focal point.

"All credit to him as per usual, going up against SKT, RNG and now Fnatic twice, you know being 1-2 down really is his comfort zone."

Jankos is GrabbZ's MVP of the Split

Jankos was the LEC Summer Split MVP (Credit: Riot Games)

G2's jungler Marcin 'Jankos' Jankowski also picked up the LEC Summer Split MVP award. GrabbZ, who constantly jokes about having a temperamental relationship with Jankos, could not help but admit that the Polish jungler has had a fantastic season.

.@G2Jankos just said I am not that bad this is the nicest thing he has ever said to me I might actually cry 😭😭#myMVP — Fabian 'GrabbZ' Lohmann (@G2GrabbZ) September 8, 2019

He said: "Jankos would be my MVP of the season too. We have this banter going on where we pretend not to like each other. He gets on my nerves every single day and I just want to leave and go home when I see him. But he is very very good at League of Legends and a great teammate. He fully deserves his MVP title."

G2 are entertainers

G2 are entertainers (Credit: Riot Games)

Even though GrabbZ is not part of the on-stage team when his side are playing in the LEC, he is still very much part of the broadcast. Most notably, the G2 coach has become a bit of a meme with his water-bottle throws.

He said: "I do it now for the memes. Yes, when we go from playing amazingly to trolling I get frustrated but it's also a mix with knowing that I'm not just a coach, I'm also an entertainer. So it's always good to give the viewers a reason to watch you. That's what G2 are about, we're not just athletes or just a League of Legends team.

G2 have a good chance of winning Worlds

G2 beat Fnatic to win the LEC Summer Split (Credit: Riot Games)

G2's domestic and international dominance this year means they have become one of the favourites going into this year's League of Legends World Championship. GrabbZ, who is well aware of the expectations, believes they do have a good chance of winning the tournament.

He said: "Being the favourites is always iffy because we haven't beaten teams like IG yet or faced some of the other regions.

"We think we have a good chance but we don't see ourselves as the guaranteed winners. If we prepare well and play our game, we have a good shot at winning. I think I would be disappointed if we don't reach the final but it depends on the circumstances."

G2 qualified for Worlds as Europe's first seed meaning they have advanced straight to the group stages - starting on October 12.