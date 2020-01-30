FaZe Clan looking for revenge against Ninjas in Pyjamas at BLAST Premier Spring Season

olofmeister is looking forward to taking on Ninjas in Pyjamas this weekend (Credit: BLAST)

FaZe Clan will be looking to take revenge on Ninjas in Pyjamas at the opening weekend of the BLAST Premier Spring Season after losing to them at the Global Final in Riffa last year.

BLAST Premier is back and FaZe will be kicking off the new season with a best of three match against Ninjas in Pyjamas.

The Swedish organisation will be without Patrik 'f0rest' Lindberg for the first time since 2012, after the legendary player made the move to Dignitas last week. FaZe's Olof 'olofmeister' Kajbjer Gustafsson admits not having to face f0rest could be a slight advantage but insists that they will not underestimate the new roster and they'll be looking for revenge.

He said: "Last time we faced them I think we played well but of course they beat us. I think it's our time to step up now to take some revenge which I think we can. It's going to be weird to play NiP without f0rest but hopefully we will win.

"f0rest is an insane player and has been incredible for so long - he wrecked us last time so I guess it's nice to not play against him.

"But at the same time, this new kid, nawwk, is a really good player and I think he's one of the best to come up in the scene recently."

Havard 'rain' Nygaard shares some of olofmeister's sentiments and warns fans not to overlook NiP's new roster.

He said: "We're not that mad about losing to them last time to be honest. It was the end of the year for us and it was the last tournament of the year. Everybody was pretty burnt out with all the travelling and everything.

"We didn't take it too hard but of course it's going to be nice taking our revenge here hopefully.

"I think f0rest did pretty well against us but these young kids are pretty good too so I don't think it's going to be any easier for us."