BIG’s Carzzy: We can beat Giants 3-1 at EU Masters

BIG's Carzzy is only 17 years old (Credit: Tomasz Prokop)

Berlin International Gaming’s Matyas ‘Carzzy’ Orsag is confident that his side can win EU Masters after an easy 3-0 win over mousesports in the semi-finals at Katowice.

The German organisation will take on Spain's Giants Gaming in the finals tomorrow and Carzzy reckons they've got a good chance.

He said: "I really think we can beat Giants tomorrow, let's say 3-1 to us."

The 17-year-old has been one of BIG's key players this split and Carzzy revealed just what winning EU Masters would mean to him.

He said: "I've never won anything this big before and ever since EU Masters became a competition, I've always either been knocked out at the group stages or quarters, so winning means I can finally show myself to the world and prove to everyone that I am good.

"Obviously the final goal would be getting picked up by a LEC team. I think every player dreams of representing a team like G2 or Fnatic but I think I'd be happy to go for any team that isn't like the worst ones in the LEC."

Despite being one of the youngest players in Europe, Carzzy says it doesn't bother him at all.

He said: "Me and my support are both 17 but I don't really feel that young.

"Jackeylove won Worlds when he was 17 and I think I am better than some of the more experienced players at EU Masters. I'd say I have the best champion pool in this tournament."

Carzzy has definitely played some unconventional bot lanes this tournament - one of his most notable picks came from BIG's semi-final win against mousesports where the versatile ADC played Ekko.

Tommorow its win-win situation. Either we win and yeah we win or I dont have to shave — Matyáš Orság (@Carzzylol) September 28, 2019

He said: "Our coaches prepared loads of scenarios for the draft since mouse were playing some crazy picks.

"It worked out for us, we had to play champions we're not comfortable with and that's basically how I got to play Ekko even though I only played two games on him beforehand.

"Actually, one of the G2 players, Mikyx, told us before that Ekko might be a good pick bot!"