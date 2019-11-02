League of Legends Worlds semi-final day one round-up

FPX became the first team to advance to the 2019 Worlds finals after beating IG (Credit: Riot Games)

With just four teams left at the League of Legends World Championship, the competition is more heated than ever. Here’s everything you need to know from day two of the semi-finals.

Invictus Gaming 1-3 FunPlus Phoenix

It was the LPL civil war as two Chinese teams battled it out for a spot in the finals at Paris and FunPlus Phoenix were the ones who emerged victorious after four games.

FPX set the tone right from the outset with a messy win in game one which had nothing on the bloodbath that was game two.

Lasting just over 42 minutes, both teams secured a total number of 59 kills. Doinb took up an unusual Nautilus pick in the mid lane while Jackeylove opted for Varus into LWX's Kai'Sa.

Neither team refused to back down in team fights and both managed to secure Baron but it was IG who came out on top in the final fight and prevented LWX from winning the base race.

Rookie was impressed with Tian's performance in the semi-finals (Credit: Riot Games)

FPX then came back stronger in game three and four with Doinb sticking to his Nautilus pick which proved to be nearly flawless in team fights. Despite Rookie and TheShy's best efforts to carry the game, the momentum was never on the defending champions' side and FPX eventually secured themselves a spot in the final.

Rookie said after the series, "I think Tian played very well in the LPL this whole year, I think all the players in FPX are good. In today's best of five, Tian played so well and I think our performance wasn't that good so we didn't manage to beat them.

FPX will take on either G2 or SKT in the finals and Doinb revealed he'd rather face Caps over Faker.

He said: "It doesn't matter who wins tomorrow because it'll be 3-1. I hope we will face G2 because I spoke to Grabbz yesterday and I said to him we're going to meet at Paris.

Doinb wants to face Caps in the finals (Credit: Riot Games)

"To be honest I want to play against both Faker and Caps. Caps because him and I have very similar playstyle and Faker because everyone still say he's still the strongest person to lane against. If I had to choose I guess I'd pick Caps.

"If we get to play G2 in the finals I'd be really excited because both of our teams have flex and surprise picks and I still have more than 100 champions left I haven't shown you guys."