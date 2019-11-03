League of Legends Worlds semi-final day two round-up

G2 are Worlds finalists after beating SKT (Credit: Riot Games)

The 2019 League of Legends World Championship semi-finals has drawn to a close – here’s all the action you missed from day two.

G2 Esports 3-1 SK Telecom T1

Two of the tournament's favourites went up against each other in the second semi-final - a repeat of MSI. Once again, it was G2 Esports who came out on top after they beat SKT 3-1.

Both teams made their marks from the outset. Khan's Renekton reminded fans why he's been one of the best top laners at Worlds this year but it was Perkz' Xayah that made one of the biggest impacts of not just game one but the entire series. It was a close match and despite giving away Baron, G2 took the lead by securing the first game.

But SKT stepped up in game two, taking 21 kills and winning with a 12k gold lead, things didn't look great for the 2019 MSI champions.

SKT's Mata was subbed in for Effort during the semi-finals against G2. (Credit: Riot Games)

Despite the momentum being on SKT's side, G2 seemed to be determined to continue the Madrid 3-1 series trend. They took game three in 33 minutes with Perkz once again carrying on the Xayah and they also secured game four soon after to knock out the Korean super team.

Mata, who subbed in for Effort in game four, believes their loss was down to the inability to prevent mistakes from happening when they're ahead.

He said: "I think G2 were more synchronised than us today. G2 did make a lot of mistakes and we also made them too. When G2 were behind, they were able to overcome them. The biggest difference is that we made more mistakes when we were in the lead."

G2's Wunder says their Worlds finalist opponent FPX will get a 'reality check' next weekend. (Credit: Riot Games)

G2 will take on FPX in the finals at Paris next weekend but Wunder says the series against SKT was the 'real' final.

He said: "I can say for sure that today was the real final and FPX will get a reality check next week because they think we're bad but our wrath will be swift."