Upset opens up about 'difficult year' at Schalke after move to Origen in LEC

Upset says he's in a better place since joining Origen (Credit: Riot Games)

Elias 'Upset' Lipp has opened up about the 'difficult year' he spent at Schalke 04 before moving to Origen in the LEC offseason.

The 20-year-old helped his new side Origen to a clean sweep in the opening weekend of the 2020 LEC Spring Split by overcoming Fnatic and his former team Schalke.

Upset, who spent nearly four years at the German organisation, admitted it was satisfying to be able to beat Schalke but also revealed some of his struggles during his last season.

He said: "The game against Schalke was definitely one I didn't want to lose. I felt like it'd feel kind of bad if I lost after I left the team so I was happy to win that one.

"Sometimes I talk to my ex-team-mates a little but otherwise I'm not really in contact with them. The last year at Schalke was kind of difficult because I was supposed to join a different team. I had a contract with Schalke, obviously, which they made me keep and didn't let me go. I was kind of sad about that.

"Last year was kind of difficult for me and I don't have many good memories even though I liked the guys there, I kind of regret last year because I could have seen myself having much more success."

However, Upset has admitted that he feels much happier since making the move to Origen.

He said: "I'm in a really good place right now. I have really great teammates - I think we all know how to improve the team. There's so much talent around me I feel like there's not so much load on my shoulders to always carry the game but I can still do it obviously as you saw this weekend. So I'm really happy about it.

Destiny is one of the new players in the LEC this year (Credit: Riot Games)

Upset wasn't the only player Origen brought in during the offseason, they also invested in Mitchell 'Destiny' Shaw, a fairly unknown Australian support who has only played in the OPL.

Despite having never heard of Destiny before Origen decided to sign him, Upset is now full of praise for the Australian import.

He said: "I didn't know anything about Destiny before Martin told me about him. We started to play some duo queue games and I got to know him a bit from that. My staff was really convinced that he can develop into a good player in Europe.

"They thought he had good potential and if he was placed in a good team he can probably develop into something really good - he has a good attitude too!

"The main reason I feel like he's not been talked about as much as some of the other new players is because he's an import and in Europe, we have a lot of European pride and we like EU rookies. It's kind of weird to import someone when there's supposedly so much talent in the region but it was just a good pick from our staff. So far, he's showing what he's capable of."