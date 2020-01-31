BLAST Premier: Nerves’ got to nawwk as FaZe sweep NiP at opening day

nawwk admits he was nervous on stage against FaZe Clan (Credit: BLAST)

Ninjas in Pyjamas' new recruit Tim ‘nawwk’ Jonasson admits the nerves got to him as they fell to FaZe Clan at the opening day of the BLAST Premier Spring Season.

Competitive CSGO is back and fans were treated to a clean sweep as FaZe took down a sloppy Ninjas in Pyjamas in a best of three.

Nawwk, who is NiP's newest addition following the departure of Patrik 'f0rest' Lindberg didn't have the best start but is confident that his performance can improve with time.

He said: "I'm a bit sad because we lost. I feel like we came up a bit slow and they had the momentum.

"I didn't perform very well today - it was my first big event on stage so I was a bit nervous. It got to me a little bit but will for sure get better because it can't get worse.

"It's really fun to play with the guys though, it'll take some time to get used to things though. I'm going to show what I can really do - I mean it can't get worse than this."

FaZe, on the other hand, got their revenge. They two sides last met at the 2019 Global Finals of the BLAST Pro Series where NiP came out on top but this time around, Nikola 'NiKo' Kovac and Helvijs 'broky' Saukants both turned up and carried FaZe to victory.

Olof 'olofmeister' Kajbjer Gustafsson reckons his team played well but there's room for improvement.

He said: "We got our revenge I guess - it was good for us but we did play against a brand new team.

"It was good but I know we can do better. During practice we were really calm but it got a bit hectic on stage sometimes. Today, everything was good - I'd rate our performance a 7.5/10 which means we can still do better."

FaZe will be facing either Team Liquid or MiBR in the semi-finals tomorrow and olof says he would rather face the North Americans.

He said: "I think it's going to be a close game between the two but I'd rather play Liquid. It'd be fun against MiBR because we have coldzera for his rivalry but Liquid are the number two team in the world so it'd be good for us to play them and beat them."