Ninjas in Pyjamas eliminate MiBR for a chance at redemption at BLAST Premier

twist says NiP confidence was the key in taking down MiBR (Credit: BLAST)

Ninjas in Pyjamas will have a second shot to make it to the Group A finals of the Blast Premier Spring Season after they knocked out MiBR in the loser's bracket.

After an uninspiring performance against FaZe Clan on the opening day of the tournament, NiP seemed to have found better form as they took down MiBR today.

Simon ‘twist’ Eliasson, who joined the org last September, admits the new roster still need time to adapt on stage.

He said: “We’re a new team - people haven’t really played on a Tier One stage together. We had a team talk after the loss yesterday. We analysed what went wrong - we didn’t see that many mistakes but we brushed up on the things that needed to change.

“We were maybe a six or seven out of 10 today but finally, we’re going somewhere! It felt great to win.”

NiP were indeed the better team but they still made mistakes which saw MiBR take the first map - something twist says it’s down to the lack of confidence.

He told us: “In practice, we were really good and smashed a lot of teams but now on stage, when we’re playing officially, the nerves had a big impact on the first map but I believe with time, it’s going to become better and better.”