Nikola Kovac: Teams should fear us after BLAST Premier win

FaZe's in-game-leader NiKo is confident after beating Team Liquid twice at BLAST Premier (Credit: BLAST)

Nikola 'NiKo' Kovac says other CSGO teams should fear FaZe Clan after their victory over Team Liquid to top Group A at BLAST Premier Spring Series.

FaZe became the first team to secure a spot at the BLAST Premier Spring Finals and they did that by going unbeaten in the opening weekend.

They took down Team Liquid twice, a team they had not beaten since April 2019 and NiKo believes other teams should be more scared of facing them after the show they put on in London.

He said: "It's just one event but it's still nice to feel like we're back at the top and playing on the level other top teams are playing so I'm really happy we managed to do that.

"This means a lot to us because we'll be in form going into Katowice. It's one of the biggest events of the year and I've been in two finals there and never won. I really want to achieve that.

"This means a lot to us because people are going to be scared of us. If the teams watched how we played here they're probably going to fear us so we're just going to go back home, prepare well for Katowice and do our best."

FaZe were by far the most consistent team at the opening weekend of BLAST (Credit: BLAST)

FaZe took down both Team Liquid and Ninjas in Pyjamas to get to the Spring Finals but they've yet to face any other top tier teams this year. And when asked whether FaZe have what it takes to beat Astralis, NiKo was less confident.

He said: "Astralis is different, they're probably not going to be afraid of us because they're the best team in the world. If they play their best CS and we play ours, I still don't know if we can beat them because it's extremely tough - they're just that good!"