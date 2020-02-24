G2’s Mikyx reveals what it is like to lane with Caps in LEC

Mikyx says Caps is a less demanding ADC to play with (Credit: Riot Games)

It’s been five weeks since G2’s Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther role swapped from mid to ADC in the LEC and his lane partner Mihael ‘Mikyx’ Mehle has revealed the biggest differences between supporting Caps and current mid laner Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic.

Caps, who was one of the most prolific mid laners in the world last year, made the change to bot lane at the beginning of Spring Split and have achieved mixed results in the first half of the league.

His support Mikyx, has identified the biggest differences between playing with Caps in bot and Perkz.

He said: "With Caps, I talk a bit more because he doesn't talk as much and isn't as demanding as Perkz. When I was playing with Perkz, he wanted a lot of jungler attention so we played around bot a lot. But with Caps, we're more self-sufficient, we usually just chill in lane, we leash and then just farm under tower - that's about it.

"Another difference is that Caps goes for a lot of risky plays - he limit tests a lot. I saw him run in between the inhibitor towers to chase Sett during the Excel game and I was like what is he doing! It worked out well but it was just a bit weird."

Mikyx says playing Magic: The Gathering has brought him and Caps closer (Credit: Riot Games)

Mikyx also revealed that since Caps' role swap, the pair have been trying to bond more to improve their synergy.

He said: "I spend a lot of time with him now. We do a lot of team activities together like playing card games.

"Right now we're playing Magic: The Gathering with Wunder, Duffman, Perkz and Grabbz. We bought our decks and started playing almost every single day. The only time we didn't play we went 0-2 in the LEC so now we feel like we should probably play more."