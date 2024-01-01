Home
Add to calendar
1. FC Heidenheim 1846
Chelsea
Fiorentina
Hearts
Real Betis
October 2024
Wednesday 2nd October
Istanbul Basaksehir
0
0
15:30
SK Rapid Wien
Bet on Football with
Vitoria de Guimaraes
0
0
15:30
NK Celje
Thursday 3rd October
1. FC Heidenheim 1846
0
0
17:45
Olimpija Ljubljana
Astana
0
0
17:45
Backa Topola
Cercle Brugge KSV
0
0
17:45
St Gallen
Dinamo Minsk
0
0
17:45
Hearts
Legia Warsaw
0
0
17:45
Real Betis
Molde
0
0
17:45
Larne
Noah
0
0
17:45
Mladý Boleslav
Omonia Nicosia
0
0
17:45
Vikingur Reykjavík
Borac
0
0
20:00
Panathinaikos
Chelsea
0
0
20:00
AA Gent
FC Copenhagen
0
0
20:00
Jagiellonia Bialystok
FC Lugano
0
0
20:00
HJK Helsinki
Fiorentina
0
0
20:00
The New Saints FC
Linz ASK
0
0
20:00
Djurgardens IF
Petrocub-Hincesti
0
0
20:00
Pafos
Shamrock Rovers
0
0
20:00
Apoel Nicosia
Thursday 24th October
AA Gent
0
0
17:45
Molde
Apoel Nicosia
0
0
17:45
Borac
Djurgardens IF
0
0
17:45
Vitoria de Guimaraes
Hearts
0
0
17:45
Omonia Nicosia
Jagiellonia Bialystok
0
0
17:45
Petrocub-Hincesti
Larne
0
0
17:45
Shamrock Rovers
NK Celje
0
0
17:45
Istanbul Basaksehir
Panathinaikos
0
0
17:45
Chelsea
SK Rapid Wien
0
0
17:45
Noah
St Gallen
0
0
17:45
Fiorentina
Backa Topola
0
0
20:00
Legia Warsaw
HJK Helsinki
0
0
20:00
Dinamo Minsk
Mladý Boleslav
0
0
20:00
FC Lugano
Olimpija Ljubljana
0
0
20:00
Linz ASK
Pafos
0
0
20:00
1. FC Heidenheim 1846
Real Betis
0
0
20:00
FC Copenhagen
The New Saints FC
0
0
20:00
Astana
Vikingur Reykjavík
0
0
20:00
Cercle Brugge KSV
November 2024
Thursday 7th November
AA Gent
0
0
17:45
Omonia Nicosia
Backa Topola
0
0
17:45
FC Lugano
HJK Helsinki
0
0
17:45
Olimpija Ljubljana
Legia Warsaw
0
0
17:45
Dinamo Minsk
Pafos
0
0
17:45
Astana
Petrocub-Hincesti
0
0
17:45
SK Rapid Wien
Shamrock Rovers
0
0
17:45
The New Saints FC
Vikingur Reykjavík
0
0
17:45
Borac
Apoel Nicosia
0
0
20:00
Fiorentina
Chelsea
0
0
20:00
Noah
Djurgardens IF
0
0
20:00
Panathinaikos
FC Copenhagen
0
0
20:00
Istanbul Basaksehir
Hearts
0
0
20:00
1. FC Heidenheim 1846
Jagiellonia Bialystok
0
0
20:00
Molde
Larne
0
0
20:00
St Gallen
Linz ASK
0
0
20:00
Cercle Brugge KSV
Real Betis
0
0
20:00
NK Celje
Vitoria de Guimaraes
0
0
20:00
Mladý Boleslav
Wednesday 27th November
Istanbul Basaksehir
0
0
15:30
Petrocub-Hincesti
Thursday 28th November
Astana
0
0
15:30
Vitoria de Guimaraes
1. FC Heidenheim 1846
0
0
17:45
Chelsea
Borac
0
0
17:45
Linz ASK
Cercle Brugge KSV
0
0
17:45
Hearts
Dinamo Minsk
0
0
17:45
FC Copenhagen
Molde
0
0
17:45
Apoel Nicosia
NK Celje
0
0
17:45
Jagiellonia Bialystok
Noah
0
0
17:45
Vikingur Reykjavík
Panathinaikos
0
0
17:45
HJK Helsinki
St Gallen
0
0
17:45
Backa Topola
The New Saints FC
0
0
17:45
Djurgardens IF
FC Lugano
0
0
20:00
AA Gent
Fiorentina
0
0
20:00
Pafos
Mladý Boleslav
0
0
20:00
Real Betis
Olimpija Ljubljana
0
0
20:00
Larne
Omonia Nicosia
0
0
20:00
Legia Warsaw
SK Rapid Wien
0
0
20:00
Shamrock Rovers
December 2024
Thursday 12th December
Astana
0
0
15:30
Chelsea
Dinamo Minsk
0
0
17:45
Larne
FC Copenhagen
0
0
17:45
Hearts
Fiorentina
0
0
17:45
Linz ASK
HJK Helsinki
0
0
17:45
Molde
Istanbul Basaksehir
0
0
17:45
1. FC Heidenheim 1846
Legia Warsaw
0
0
17:45
FC Lugano
Noah
0
0
17:45
Apoel Nicosia
Olimpija Ljubljana
0
0
17:45
Cercle Brugge KSV
Petrocub-Hincesti
0
0
17:45
Real Betis
AA Gent
0
0
20:00
Backa Topola
Mladý Boleslav
0
0
20:00
Jagiellonia Bialystok
Omonia Nicosia
0
0
20:00
SK Rapid Wien
Pafos
0
0
20:00
NK Celje
Shamrock Rovers
0
0
20:00
Borac
St Gallen
0
0
20:00
Vitoria de Guimaraes
The New Saints FC
0
0
20:00
Panathinaikos
Vikingur Reykjavík
0
0
20:00
Djurgardens IF
Thursday 19th December
1. FC Heidenheim 1846
0
0
20:00
St Gallen
Apoel Nicosia
0
0
20:00
Astana
Backa Topola
0
0
20:00
Noah
Borac
0
0
20:00
Omonia Nicosia
Cercle Brugge KSV
0
0
20:00
Istanbul Basaksehir
Chelsea
0
0
20:00
Shamrock Rovers
Djurgardens IF
0
0
20:00
Legia Warsaw
FC Lugano
0
0
20:00
Pafos
Hearts
0
0
20:00
Petrocub-Hincesti
Jagiellonia Bialystok
0
0
20:00
Olimpija Ljubljana
Larne
0
0
20:00
AA Gent
Linz ASK
0
0
20:00
Vikingur Reykjavík
Molde
0
0
20:00
Mladý Boleslav
NK Celje
0
0
20:00
The New Saints FC
Panathinaikos
0
0
20:00
Dinamo Minsk
Real Betis
0
0
20:00
HJK Helsinki
SK Rapid Wien
0
0
20:00
FC Copenhagen
Vitoria de Guimaraes
0
0
20:00
Fiorentina
