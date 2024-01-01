Europa Conference League Fixtures

October 2024

Wednesday 2nd October

Istanbul Basaksehir 0 0 15:30 SK Rapid Wien
Vitoria de Guimaraes 0 0 15:30 NK Celje

Thursday 3rd October

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 0 0 17:45 Olimpija Ljubljana
Astana 0 0 17:45 Backa Topola
Cercle Brugge KSV 0 0 17:45 St Gallen
Dinamo Minsk 0 0 17:45 Hearts
Legia Warsaw 0 0 17:45 Real Betis
Molde 0 0 17:45 Larne
Noah 0 0 17:45 Mladý Boleslav
Omonia Nicosia 0 0 17:45 Vikingur Reykjavík
Borac 0 0 20:00 Panathinaikos
Chelsea 0 0 20:00 AA Gent
FC Copenhagen 0 0 20:00 Jagiellonia Bialystok
FC Lugano 0 0 20:00 HJK Helsinki
Fiorentina 0 0 20:00 The New Saints FC
Linz ASK 0 0 20:00 Djurgardens IF
Petrocub-Hincesti 0 0 20:00 Pafos
Shamrock Rovers 0 0 20:00 Apoel Nicosia

Thursday 24th October

AA Gent 0 0 17:45 Molde
Apoel Nicosia 0 0 17:45 Borac
Djurgardens IF 0 0 17:45 Vitoria de Guimaraes
Hearts 0 0 17:45 Omonia Nicosia
Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 0 17:45 Petrocub-Hincesti
Larne 0 0 17:45 Shamrock Rovers
NK Celje 0 0 17:45 Istanbul Basaksehir
Panathinaikos 0 0 17:45 Chelsea
SK Rapid Wien 0 0 17:45 Noah
St Gallen 0 0 17:45 Fiorentina
Backa Topola 0 0 20:00 Legia Warsaw
HJK Helsinki 0 0 20:00 Dinamo Minsk
Mladý Boleslav 0 0 20:00 FC Lugano
Olimpija Ljubljana 0 0 20:00 Linz ASK
Pafos 0 0 20:00 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
Real Betis 0 0 20:00 FC Copenhagen
The New Saints FC 0 0 20:00 Astana
Vikingur Reykjavík 0 0 20:00 Cercle Brugge KSV

November 2024

Thursday 7th November

AA Gent 0 0 17:45 Omonia Nicosia
Backa Topola 0 0 17:45 FC Lugano
HJK Helsinki 0 0 17:45 Olimpija Ljubljana
Legia Warsaw 0 0 17:45 Dinamo Minsk
Pafos 0 0 17:45 Astana
Petrocub-Hincesti 0 0 17:45 SK Rapid Wien
Shamrock Rovers 0 0 17:45 The New Saints FC
Vikingur Reykjavík 0 0 17:45 Borac
Apoel Nicosia 0 0 20:00 Fiorentina
Chelsea 0 0 20:00 Noah
Djurgardens IF 0 0 20:00 Panathinaikos
FC Copenhagen 0 0 20:00 Istanbul Basaksehir
Hearts 0 0 20:00 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 0 20:00 Molde
Larne 0 0 20:00 St Gallen
Linz ASK 0 0 20:00 Cercle Brugge KSV
Real Betis 0 0 20:00 NK Celje
Vitoria de Guimaraes 0 0 20:00 Mladý Boleslav

Wednesday 27th November

Istanbul Basaksehir 0 0 15:30 Petrocub-Hincesti

Thursday 28th November

Astana 0 0 15:30 Vitoria de Guimaraes
1. FC Heidenheim 1846 0 0 17:45 Chelsea
Borac 0 0 17:45 Linz ASK
Cercle Brugge KSV 0 0 17:45 Hearts
Dinamo Minsk 0 0 17:45 FC Copenhagen
Molde 0 0 17:45 Apoel Nicosia
NK Celje 0 0 17:45 Jagiellonia Bialystok
Noah 0 0 17:45 Vikingur Reykjavík
Panathinaikos 0 0 17:45 HJK Helsinki
St Gallen 0 0 17:45 Backa Topola
The New Saints FC 0 0 17:45 Djurgardens IF
FC Lugano 0 0 20:00 AA Gent
Fiorentina 0 0 20:00 Pafos
Mladý Boleslav 0 0 20:00 Real Betis
Olimpija Ljubljana 0 0 20:00 Larne
Omonia Nicosia 0 0 20:00 Legia Warsaw
SK Rapid Wien 0 0 20:00 Shamrock Rovers

December 2024

Thursday 12th December

Astana 0 0 15:30 Chelsea
Dinamo Minsk 0 0 17:45 Larne
FC Copenhagen 0 0 17:45 Hearts
Fiorentina 0 0 17:45 Linz ASK
HJK Helsinki 0 0 17:45 Molde
Istanbul Basaksehir 0 0 17:45 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
Legia Warsaw 0 0 17:45 FC Lugano
Noah 0 0 17:45 Apoel Nicosia
Olimpija Ljubljana 0 0 17:45 Cercle Brugge KSV
Petrocub-Hincesti 0 0 17:45 Real Betis
AA Gent 0 0 20:00 Backa Topola
Mladý Boleslav 0 0 20:00 Jagiellonia Bialystok
Omonia Nicosia 0 0 20:00 SK Rapid Wien
Pafos 0 0 20:00 NK Celje
Shamrock Rovers 0 0 20:00 Borac
St Gallen 0 0 20:00 Vitoria de Guimaraes
The New Saints FC 0 0 20:00 Panathinaikos
Vikingur Reykjavík 0 0 20:00 Djurgardens IF

Thursday 19th December

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 0 0 20:00 St Gallen
Apoel Nicosia 0 0 20:00 Astana
Backa Topola 0 0 20:00 Noah
Borac 0 0 20:00 Omonia Nicosia
Cercle Brugge KSV 0 0 20:00 Istanbul Basaksehir
Chelsea 0 0 20:00 Shamrock Rovers
Djurgardens IF 0 0 20:00 Legia Warsaw
FC Lugano 0 0 20:00 Pafos
Hearts 0 0 20:00 Petrocub-Hincesti
Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 0 20:00 Olimpija Ljubljana
Larne 0 0 20:00 AA Gent
Linz ASK 0 0 20:00 Vikingur Reykjavík
Molde 0 0 20:00 Mladý Boleslav
NK Celje 0 0 20:00 The New Saints FC
Panathinaikos 0 0 20:00 Dinamo Minsk
Real Betis 0 0 20:00 HJK Helsinki
SK Rapid Wien 0 0 20:00 FC Copenhagen
Vitoria de Guimaraes 0 0 20:00 Fiorentina

