September 2024

Wednesday 25th September

AZ Alkmaar 0 0 17:45 IF Elfsborg
Bodo/Glimt 0 0 17:45 FC Porto
Anderlecht 0 0 20:00 Ferencvaros
Dynamo Kiev 0 0 20:00 Lazio
FC Midtjylland 0 0 20:00 Hoffenheim
Galatasaray 0 0 20:00 PAOK Salonika
Ludogorets 0 0 20:00 Slavia Prague
Manchester United 0 0 20:00 FC Twente
Nice 0 0 20:00 Real Sociedad

Thursday 26th September

Fenerbahce 0 0 17:45 Union Saint-Gilloise
Malmo FF 0 0 17:45 Rangers
Ajax 0 0 20:00 Besiktas
Braga 0 0 20:00 Maccabi Tel Aviv
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 20:00 FC Viktoria Plzen
FC Steaua Bucuresti 0 0 20:00 Rigas Futbola Skola
Lyon 0 0 20:00 Olympiakos FC
Roma 0 0 20:00 Athletic Bilbao
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 20:00 Qarabag FK

October 2024

Thursday 3rd October

Ferencvaros 0 0 17:45 Tottenham Hotspur
Hoffenheim 0 0 17:45 Dynamo Kiev
Lazio 0 0 17:45 Nice
Maccabi Tel Aviv 0 0 17:45 FC Midtjylland
Olympiakos FC 0 0 17:45 Braga
Qarabag FK 0 0 17:45 Malmo FF
Real Sociedad 0 0 17:45 Anderlecht
Rigas Futbola Skola 0 0 17:45 Galatasaray
Slavia Prague 0 0 17:45 Ajax
Athletic Bilbao 0 0 20:00 AZ Alkmaar
Besiktas 0 0 20:00 Eintracht Frankfurt
FC Porto 0 0 20:00 Manchester United
FC Twente 0 0 20:00 Fenerbahce
FC Viktoria Plzen 0 0 20:00 Ludogorets
IF Elfsborg 0 0 20:00 Roma
PAOK Salonika 0 0 20:00 FC Steaua Bucuresti
Rangers 0 0 20:00 Lyon
Union Saint-Gilloise 0 0 20:00 Bodo/Glimt

Wednesday 23rd October

Braga 0 0 15:30 Bodo/Glimt
Galatasaray 0 0 15:30 IF Elfsborg

Thursday 24th October

Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 17:45 Rigas Futbola Skola
FC Midtjylland 0 0 17:45 Union Saint-Gilloise
Ferencvaros 0 0 17:45 Nice
Maccabi Tel Aviv 0 0 17:45 Real Sociedad
PAOK Salonika 0 0 17:45 FC Viktoria Plzen
Qarabag FK 0 0 17:45 Ajax
Roma 0 0 17:45 Dynamo Kiev
Anderlecht 0 0 20:00 Ludogorets
Athletic Bilbao 0 0 20:00 Slavia Prague
FC Porto 0 0 20:00 Hoffenheim
FC Twente 0 0 20:00 Lazio
Fenerbahce 0 0 20:00 Manchester United
Lyon 0 0 20:00 Besiktas
Malmo FF 0 0 20:00 Olympiakos FC
Rangers 0 0 20:00 FC Steaua Bucuresti
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 20:00 AZ Alkmaar

November 2024

Wednesday 6th November

Besiktas 0 0 15:30 Malmo FF

Thursday 7th November

Bodo/Glimt 0 0 17:45 Qarabag FK
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 17:45 Slavia Prague
FC Steaua Bucuresti 0 0 17:45 FC Midtjylland
Galatasaray 0 0 17:45 Tottenham Hotspur
IF Elfsborg 0 0 17:45 Braga
Ludogorets 0 0 17:45 Athletic Bilbao
Nice 0 0 17:45 FC Twente
Olympiakos FC 0 0 17:45 Rangers
Union Saint-Gilloise 0 0 17:45 Roma
AZ Alkmaar 0 0 20:00 Fenerbahce
Ajax 0 0 20:00 Maccabi Tel Aviv
Dynamo Kiev 0 0 20:00 Ferencvaros
FC Viktoria Plzen 0 0 20:00 Real Sociedad
Hoffenheim 0 0 20:00 Lyon
Lazio 0 0 20:00 FC Porto
Manchester United 0 0 20:00 PAOK Salonika
Rigas Futbola Skola 0 0 20:00 Anderlecht

Thursday 28th November

AZ Alkmaar 0 0 17:45 Galatasaray
Anderlecht 0 0 17:45 FC Porto
Athletic Bilbao 0 0 17:45 IF Elfsborg
Besiktas 0 0 17:45 Maccabi Tel Aviv
Dynamo Kiev 0 0 17:45 FC Viktoria Plzen
Lazio 0 0 17:45 Ludogorets
Qarabag FK 0 0 17:45 Lyon
Rigas Futbola Skola 0 0 17:45 PAOK Salonika
Braga 0 0 20:00 Hoffenheim
FC Midtjylland 0 0 20:00 Eintracht Frankfurt
FC Steaua Bucuresti 0 0 20:00 Olympiakos FC
FC Twente 0 0 20:00 Union Saint-Gilloise
Ferencvaros 0 0 20:00 Malmo FF
Manchester United 0 0 20:00 Bodo/Glimt
Nice 0 0 20:00 Rangers
Real Sociedad 0 0 20:00 Ajax
Slavia Prague 0 0 20:00 Fenerbahce
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 20:00 Roma

December 2024

Wednesday 11th December

Fenerbahce 0 0 15:30 Athletic Bilbao

Thursday 12th December

FC Viktoria Plzen 0 0 17:45 Manchester United
Hoffenheim 0 0 17:45 FC Steaua Bucuresti
Ludogorets 0 0 17:45 AZ Alkmaar
Malmo FF 0 0 17:45 Galatasaray
Olympiakos FC 0 0 17:45 FC Twente
PAOK Salonika 0 0 17:45 Ferencvaros
Roma 0 0 17:45 Braga
Union Saint-Gilloise 0 0 17:45 Nice
Ajax 0 0 20:00 Lazio
Bodo/Glimt 0 0 20:00 Besiktas
FC Porto 0 0 20:00 FC Midtjylland
IF Elfsborg 0 0 20:00 Qarabag FK
Lyon 0 0 20:00 Eintracht Frankfurt
Maccabi Tel Aviv 0 0 20:00 Rigas Futbola Skola
Rangers 0 0 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Real Sociedad 0 0 20:00 Dynamo Kiev
Slavia Prague 0 0 20:00 Anderlecht

January 2025

Tuesday 21st January

Galatasaray 0 0 15:30 Dynamo Kiev

Wednesday 22nd January

Besiktas 0 0 15:30 Athletic Bilbao

Thursday 23rd January

AZ Alkmaar 0 0 17:45 Roma
Bodo/Glimt 0 0 17:45 Maccabi Tel Aviv
FC Porto 0 0 17:45 Olympiakos FC
FC Viktoria Plzen 0 0 17:45 Anderlecht
Fenerbahce 0 0 17:45 Lyon
Hoffenheim 0 0 17:45 Tottenham Hotspur
Malmo FF 0 0 17:45 FC Twente
Qarabag FK 0 0 17:45 FC Steaua Bucuresti
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 20:00 Ferencvaros
IF Elfsborg 0 0 20:00 Nice
Lazio 0 0 20:00 Real Sociedad
Ludogorets 0 0 20:00 FC Midtjylland
Manchester United 0 0 20:00 Rangers
PAOK Salonika 0 0 20:00 Slavia Prague
Rigas Futbola Skola 0 0 20:00 Ajax
Union Saint-Gilloise 0 0 20:00 Braga

Thursday 30th January

Ajax 0 0 20:00 Galatasaray
Anderlecht 0 0 20:00 Hoffenheim
Athletic Bilbao 0 0 20:00 FC Viktoria Plzen
Braga 0 0 20:00 Lazio
Dynamo Kiev 0 0 20:00 Rigas Futbola Skola
FC Midtjylland 0 0 20:00 Fenerbahce
FC Steaua Bucuresti 0 0 20:00 Manchester United
FC Twente 0 0 20:00 Besiktas
Ferencvaros 0 0 20:00 AZ Alkmaar
Lyon 0 0 20:00 Ludogorets
Maccabi Tel Aviv 0 0 20:00 FC Porto
Nice 0 0 20:00 Bodo/Glimt
Olympiakos FC 0 0 20:00 Qarabag FK
Rangers 0 0 20:00 Union Saint-Gilloise
Real Sociedad 0 0 20:00 PAOK Salonika
Roma 0 0 20:00 Eintracht Frankfurt
Slavia Prague 0 0 20:00 Malmo FF
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 20:00 IF Elfsborg

