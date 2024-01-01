Home
Select a team
All Teams
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton And Hove Albion
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Ipswich Town
Leicester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal Women
Aston Villa Women
Brighton And Hove Albion Women
Chelsea Women
Crystal Palace Women
Everton Women
Leicester City Women
Liverpool Women
Manchester City Women
Manchester United Women
Tottenham Hotspur Women
West Ham United Women
Blackburn Rovers
Bristol City
Burnley
Cardiff City
Coventry City
Derby County
Hull City
Leeds United
Luton Town
Middlesbrough
Millwall
Norwich City
Oxford United
Plymouth Argyle
Portsmouth
Preston North End
Queens Park Rangers
Sheffield United
Sheffield Wednesday
Stoke City
Sunderland
Swansea City
Watford
West Bromwich Albion
Barnsley
Birmingham City
Blackpool
Bolton Wanderers
Bristol Rovers
Burton Albion
Cambridge United
Charlton Athletic
Crawley Town
Exeter City
Huddersfield Town
Leyton Orient
Lincoln City
Mansfield Town
Northampton Town
Peterborough United
Reading
Rotherham United
Shrewsbury Town
Stevenage
Stockport County
Wigan Athletic
Wrexham
Wycombe Wanderers
Accrington Stanley
AFC Wimbledon
Barrow
Bradford City
Bromley
Carlisle United
Cheltenham Town
Chesterfield
Colchester United
Crewe Alexandra
Doncaster Rovers
Fleetwood Town
Gillingham
Grimsby Town
Harrogate Town
Milton Keynes Dons
Morecambe
Newport County AFC
Notts County
Port Vale
Salford City
Swindon Town
Tranmere Rovers
Walsall
Aberdeen
Celtic
Dundee
Dundee United
Hearts
Hibernian
Kilmarnock
Motherwell
Rangers
Ross County
St Mirren
St. Johnstone
Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Celta Vigo
Deportivo Alaves
Espanyol
Getafe
Girona
Las Palmas
Osasuna
Rayo Vallecano
Real Betis
Real Madrid
Real Mallorca
Real Sociedad
Sevilla
Valencia
Villarreal
AC Milan
Atalanta
Bologna
Cagliari
Como
Empoli
Fiorentina
Genoa
Inter Milan
Juventus
Lazio
Lecce
Monza
Napoli
Parma
Roma
Torino
Udinese
Venezia
Verona
1. FC Union Berlin
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
Bochum
Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt
FC Augsburg
Heidenheim
Hoffenheim
Holstein Kiel
M'gladbach
Mainz
RB Leipzig
SC Freiburg
St Pauli
Stuttgart
Werder Bremen
Wolfsburg
Angers
Auxerre
Brest
Le Havre
Lille
Lyon
Marseille
Monaco
Montpellier
Nantes
Nice
Paris Saint-Germain
RC Lens
Reims
Rennes
St Etienne
Strasbourg
Toulouse
Ajax
Almere City FC
AZ Alkmaar
FC Twente
FC Utrecht
Feyenoord
Fortuna Sittard
Go Ahead Eagles
Groningen
Heerenveen
Heracles Almelo
NAC Breda
NEC Nijmegen
PEC Zwolle
PSV Eindhoven
RKC Waalwijk
Sparta Rotterdam
Willem II
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Bolivia
Bosnia-Herzegovina
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
Canada
Cape Verde
Chile
Colombia
Congo DR
Costa Rica
Croatia
Czech Republic
Denmark
Ecuador
Egypt
England
Estonia
Ethiopia
Football Union of Russia
France
Germany
Ghana
Greece
Honduras
Hungary
Iceland
Iran
Italy
Ivory Coast
Jamaica
Japan
Korea DPR
Korea Republic
Mali
Mexico
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Niger
Nigeria
Nigeria
Northern Ireland
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Republic of Ireland
Romania
Saudi Arabia
Scotland
Senegal
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Africa
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Togo
Tunisia
Turkey
Ukraine
Uruguay
USA
Venezuela
Wales
Zambia
England
Football Union of Russia
Germany
Holland
Israel
Italy
Norway
Spain
Aldershot Town
Barnet
Boston United
Teams
2024/2025
2023/2024
2022/2023
2021/2022
2020/2021
2019/2020
2018/2019
2017/2018
2016/2017
2015/2016
2014/2015
2013/2014
2012/2013
2011/2012
2010/2011
2009/2010
2008/2009
2007/2008
2006/2007
2005/2006
2004/2005
2003/2004
2002/2003
2001/2002
2000/2001
1999/2000
1998/1999
1997/1998
1996/1997
1995/1996
1994/1995
1993/1994
1992/1993
Premier League
Championship
Scottish Women's Premier League
League One
Euro 2024
League Two
Women's World Cup
Scottish Premiership
Women's Super League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Scottish League Cup
Scottish Cup
Champions League
Europa League
Europa Conference League
Women's Champions League
Women's European Championship
Women's European Championship Qualifiers
UEFA Nations League
European U21 Championship
Internationals
FA Cup
Carabao Cup
EFL Trophy
Bundesliga
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
MLS
Chinese Super League
Africa Cup of Nations
Copa America
UEFA Women's Nations League
World Cup
National League
National League North
National League South
AZ Alkmaar
Ajax
Athletic Bilbao
Eintracht Frankfurt
FC Twente
Hoffenheim
Lazio
Lyon
Manchester United
Nice
Rangers
Real Sociedad
Roma
Tottenham Hotspur
September 2024
Wednesday 25th September
AZ Alkmaar
0
0
17:45
IF Elfsborg
Bet on Football with
Bodo/Glimt
0
0
17:45
FC Porto
Anderlecht
0
0
20:00
Ferencvaros
Dynamo Kiev
0
0
20:00
Lazio
FC Midtjylland
0
0
20:00
Hoffenheim
Galatasaray
0
0
20:00
PAOK Salonika
Ludogorets
0
0
20:00
Slavia Prague
Manchester United
0
0
20:00
FC Twente
Nice
0
0
20:00
Real Sociedad
Thursday 26th September
Fenerbahce
0
0
17:45
Union Saint-Gilloise
Malmo FF
0
0
17:45
Rangers
Ajax
0
0
20:00
Besiktas
Braga
0
0
20:00
Maccabi Tel Aviv
Eintracht Frankfurt
0
0
20:00
FC Viktoria Plzen
FC Steaua Bucuresti
0
0
20:00
Rigas Futbola Skola
Lyon
0
0
20:00
Olympiakos FC
Roma
0
0
20:00
Athletic Bilbao
Tottenham Hotspur
0
0
20:00
Qarabag FK
October 2024
Thursday 3rd October
Ferencvaros
0
0
17:45
Tottenham Hotspur
Hoffenheim
0
0
17:45
Dynamo Kiev
Lazio
0
0
17:45
Nice
Maccabi Tel Aviv
0
0
17:45
FC Midtjylland
Olympiakos FC
0
0
17:45
Braga
Qarabag FK
0
0
17:45
Malmo FF
Real Sociedad
0
0
17:45
Anderlecht
Rigas Futbola Skola
0
0
17:45
Galatasaray
Slavia Prague
0
0
17:45
Ajax
Athletic Bilbao
0
0
20:00
AZ Alkmaar
Besiktas
0
0
20:00
Eintracht Frankfurt
FC Porto
0
0
20:00
Manchester United
FC Twente
0
0
20:00
Fenerbahce
FC Viktoria Plzen
0
0
20:00
Ludogorets
IF Elfsborg
0
0
20:00
Roma
PAOK Salonika
0
0
20:00
FC Steaua Bucuresti
Rangers
0
0
20:00
Lyon
Union Saint-Gilloise
0
0
20:00
Bodo/Glimt
Wednesday 23rd October
Braga
0
0
15:30
Bodo/Glimt
Galatasaray
0
0
15:30
IF Elfsborg
Thursday 24th October
Eintracht Frankfurt
0
0
17:45
Rigas Futbola Skola
FC Midtjylland
0
0
17:45
Union Saint-Gilloise
Ferencvaros
0
0
17:45
Nice
Maccabi Tel Aviv
0
0
17:45
Real Sociedad
PAOK Salonika
0
0
17:45
FC Viktoria Plzen
Qarabag FK
0
0
17:45
Ajax
Roma
0
0
17:45
Dynamo Kiev
Anderlecht
0
0
20:00
Ludogorets
Athletic Bilbao
0
0
20:00
Slavia Prague
FC Porto
0
0
20:00
Hoffenheim
FC Twente
0
0
20:00
Lazio
Fenerbahce
0
0
20:00
Manchester United
Lyon
0
0
20:00
Besiktas
Malmo FF
0
0
20:00
Olympiakos FC
Rangers
0
0
20:00
FC Steaua Bucuresti
Tottenham Hotspur
0
0
20:00
AZ Alkmaar
November 2024
Wednesday 6th November
Besiktas
0
0
15:30
Malmo FF
Thursday 7th November
Bodo/Glimt
0
0
17:45
Qarabag FK
Eintracht Frankfurt
0
0
17:45
Slavia Prague
FC Steaua Bucuresti
0
0
17:45
FC Midtjylland
Galatasaray
0
0
17:45
Tottenham Hotspur
IF Elfsborg
0
0
17:45
Braga
Ludogorets
0
0
17:45
Athletic Bilbao
Nice
0
0
17:45
FC Twente
Olympiakos FC
0
0
17:45
Rangers
Union Saint-Gilloise
0
0
17:45
Roma
AZ Alkmaar
0
0
20:00
Fenerbahce
Ajax
0
0
20:00
Maccabi Tel Aviv
Dynamo Kiev
0
0
20:00
Ferencvaros
FC Viktoria Plzen
0
0
20:00
Real Sociedad
Hoffenheim
0
0
20:00
Lyon
Lazio
0
0
20:00
FC Porto
Manchester United
0
0
20:00
PAOK Salonika
Rigas Futbola Skola
0
0
20:00
Anderlecht
Thursday 28th November
AZ Alkmaar
0
0
17:45
Galatasaray
Anderlecht
0
0
17:45
FC Porto
Athletic Bilbao
0
0
17:45
IF Elfsborg
Besiktas
0
0
17:45
Maccabi Tel Aviv
Dynamo Kiev
0
0
17:45
FC Viktoria Plzen
Lazio
0
0
17:45
Ludogorets
Qarabag FK
0
0
17:45
Lyon
Rigas Futbola Skola
0
0
17:45
PAOK Salonika
Braga
0
0
20:00
Hoffenheim
FC Midtjylland
0
0
20:00
Eintracht Frankfurt
FC Steaua Bucuresti
0
0
20:00
Olympiakos FC
FC Twente
0
0
20:00
Union Saint-Gilloise
Ferencvaros
0
0
20:00
Malmo FF
Manchester United
0
0
20:00
Bodo/Glimt
Nice
0
0
20:00
Rangers
Real Sociedad
0
0
20:00
Ajax
Slavia Prague
0
0
20:00
Fenerbahce
Tottenham Hotspur
0
0
20:00
Roma
December 2024
Wednesday 11th December
Fenerbahce
0
0
15:30
Athletic Bilbao
Thursday 12th December
FC Viktoria Plzen
0
0
17:45
Manchester United
Hoffenheim
0
0
17:45
FC Steaua Bucuresti
Ludogorets
0
0
17:45
AZ Alkmaar
Malmo FF
0
0
17:45
Galatasaray
Olympiakos FC
0
0
17:45
FC Twente
PAOK Salonika
0
0
17:45
Ferencvaros
Roma
0
0
17:45
Braga
Union Saint-Gilloise
0
0
17:45
Nice
Ajax
0
0
20:00
Lazio
Bodo/Glimt
0
0
20:00
Besiktas
FC Porto
0
0
20:00
FC Midtjylland
IF Elfsborg
0
0
20:00
Qarabag FK
Lyon
0
0
20:00
Eintracht Frankfurt
Maccabi Tel Aviv
0
0
20:00
Rigas Futbola Skola
Rangers
0
0
20:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Real Sociedad
0
0
20:00
Dynamo Kiev
Slavia Prague
0
0
20:00
Anderlecht
January 2025
Tuesday 21st January
Galatasaray
0
0
15:30
Dynamo Kiev
Wednesday 22nd January
Besiktas
0
0
15:30
Athletic Bilbao
Thursday 23rd January
AZ Alkmaar
0
0
17:45
Roma
Bodo/Glimt
0
0
17:45
Maccabi Tel Aviv
FC Porto
0
0
17:45
Olympiakos FC
FC Viktoria Plzen
0
0
17:45
Anderlecht
Fenerbahce
0
0
17:45
Lyon
Hoffenheim
0
0
17:45
Tottenham Hotspur
Malmo FF
0
0
17:45
FC Twente
Qarabag FK
0
0
17:45
FC Steaua Bucuresti
Eintracht Frankfurt
0
0
20:00
Ferencvaros
IF Elfsborg
0
0
20:00
Nice
Lazio
0
0
20:00
Real Sociedad
Ludogorets
0
0
20:00
FC Midtjylland
Manchester United
0
0
20:00
Rangers
PAOK Salonika
0
0
20:00
Slavia Prague
Rigas Futbola Skola
0
0
20:00
Ajax
Union Saint-Gilloise
0
0
20:00
Braga
Thursday 30th January
Ajax
0
0
20:00
Galatasaray
Anderlecht
0
0
20:00
Hoffenheim
Athletic Bilbao
0
0
20:00
FC Viktoria Plzen
Braga
0
0
20:00
Lazio
Dynamo Kiev
0
0
20:00
Rigas Futbola Skola
FC Midtjylland
0
0
20:00
Fenerbahce
FC Steaua Bucuresti
0
0
20:00
Manchester United
FC Twente
0
0
20:00
Besiktas
Ferencvaros
0
0
20:00
AZ Alkmaar
Lyon
0
0
20:00
Ludogorets
Maccabi Tel Aviv
0
0
20:00
FC Porto
Nice
0
0
20:00
Bodo/Glimt
Olympiakos FC
0
0
20:00
Qarabag FK
Rangers
0
0
20:00
Union Saint-Gilloise
Real Sociedad
0
0
20:00
PAOK Salonika
Roma
0
0
20:00
Eintracht Frankfurt
Slavia Prague
0
0
20:00
Malmo FF
Tottenham Hotspur
0
0
20:00
IF Elfsborg
