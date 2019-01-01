F1 Live Blog

Home

German GP Practice One review

Sebastian Vettel leads Ferrari one-two as Valtteri Bottas finds the gravel for Mercedes on intriguing opening Hockenheim morning.

F1 Live On Sky
F1 Live On Sky

Mercedes German Grand Prix

26th Jul - 28th Jul

Live Standings

Practice 1
# Driver Time
1 Sebastian Vettel 1:14.013
2 Charles Leclerc 1:14.268
3 Lewis Hamilton 1:14.315
4 Max Verstappen 1:14.330
5 Valtteri Bottas 1:14.660
6 Pierre Gasly 1:14.813
7 Carlos Sainz 1:15.062
8 Romain Grosjean 1:15.074
9 Lance Stroll 1:15.191
10 Daniel Ricciardo 1:15.567
11 Sergio Perez 1:15.604
12 Lando Norris 1:15.616
13 Kevin Magnussen 1:15.759
14 Daniil Kvyat 1:15.776
15 Alex Albon 1:15.777
16 Nico Hulkenberg 1:15.823
17 Kimi Raikkonen 1:15.953
18 Antonio Giovinazzi 1:16.382
19 Robert Kubica 1:16.559
20 George Russell 1:17.126

Features

German GP TV times

Vettel's torrid year

Win VIP trip to GT Open

©2019 Sky UK