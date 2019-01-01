F1 Live Blog

German GP Qualifying LIVE!

Will it be Ferrari, Red Bull or Mercedes? Follow the battle for German GP pole position and watch the action live on Sky Sports F1

Mercedes German Grand Prix

26th Jul - 28th Jul

Live Standings

Qualifying 3
# Driver Time
1 Lewis Hamilton
2 Valtteri Bottas
3 Max Verstappen
4 Carlos Sainz
5 Charles Leclerc
6 Pierre Gasly
7 Kimi Raikkonen
8 Nico Hulkenberg
9 Romain Grosjean
10 Sergio Perez

