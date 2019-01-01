F1 Live Blog

Verstappen wins amazing German GP LIVE!

A crazy race in Hockenheim as Verstappen wins, Kvyat finishes on the podium, and Mercedes finish point-less. Follow all the latest reaction

Mercedes German Grand Prix

26th Jul - 28th Jul

Live Standings

Race
# Driver Time
1 Max Verstappen 0
2 Nico Hulkenberg +1.559
3 Valtteri Bottas +4.457
4 Alex Albon +5.972
5 Lewis Hamilton +8.341
6 Carlos Sainz +9.262
7 Kimi Raikkonen +10.390
8 Sebastian Vettel +11.720
9 Pierre Gasly +12.310
10 Antonio Giovinazzi +12.329
11 Daniil Kvyat +23.023
12 Kevin Magnussen +34.421
13 Romain Grosjean +94.945
14 George Russell +1 LAP
15 Robert Kubica +1 LAP
16 Lance Stroll +1 LAP
RET Charles Leclerc +No Time
RET Lando Norris +No Time
RET Daniel Ricciardo +No Time
RET Sergio Perez +No Time

