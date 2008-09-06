F1 Live Blog

The Italian Grand Prix LIVE!

Charles Leclerc is a Ferrari hero after winning their home Italian Grand Prix. Watch reaction live on Sky Sports F1.

Heineken Italian Grand Prix

06th Sep - 08th Sep

Race
# Driver Time
1 Charles Leclerc 1:15:26.665
2 Valtteri Bottas +0.835
3 Lewis Hamilton +35.199
4 Daniel Ricciardo +45.515
5 Nico Hulkenberg +58.165
6 Alex Albon +59.315
7 Sergio Perez +73.802
8 Max Verstappen +74.492
9 Antonio Giovinazzi +1 LAP
10 Lando Norris +1 LAP
11 Pierre Gasly +1 LAP
12 Lance Stroll +1 LAP
13 Sebastian Vettel +1 LAP
14 George Russell +1 LAP
15 Kimi Raikkonen +1 LAP
16 Romain Grosjean +1 LAP
17 Robert Kubica +2 LAPS
RET Kevin Magnussen +No Time
RET Daniil Kvyat +No Time
RET Carlos Sainz +No Time

