Bottas wins, Vettel holds off Hamilton review

Valtteri Bottas wins the Japanese GP as Mercedes clinch constructors' title - Sebastian Vettel holds off Lewis Hamilton for second.

Japanese Grand Prix

11th Oct - 13th Oct

Race
# Driver Time
1 Valtteri Bottas 1:21:46.755
2 Sebastian Vettel +13.343
3 Lewis Hamilton +13.858
4 Alex Albon +59.537
5 Carlos Sainz +69.101
6 Daniel Ricciardo +1 LAP
7 Charles Leclerc +1 LAP
8 Pierre Gasly +1 LAP
9 Sergio Perez +1 LAP
10 Nico Hulkenberg +1 LAP
11 Lance Stroll +1 LAP
12 Daniil Kvyat +1 LAP
13 Lando Norris +1 LAP
14 Kimi Raikkonen +1 LAP
15 Romain Grosjean +1 LAP
16 Antonio Giovinazzi +1 LAP
17 Kevin Magnussen +1 LAP
18 George Russell +No Time
19 Robert Kubica +2 LAPS
RET Max Verstappen +No Time

