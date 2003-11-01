Search
United States GP Practice Two LIVE!
Will Lewis Hamilton start to show his pace after Mercedes' slow start to the weekend? Watch Practice Two live on Sky Sports F1.
Emirates United States GP
01st Nov - 03rd Nov
Practice 2
#
Driver
Time
1
Lewis Hamilton
1:33.232
2
Charles Leclerc
1:33.533
3
Max Verstappen
1:33.547
4
Sebastian Vettel
1:33.890
5
Valtteri Bottas
1:34.045
6
Pierre Gasly
1:34.509
7
Carlos Sainz
1:34.667
8
Lance Stroll
1:34.744
9
Antonio Giovinazzi
1:34.839
10
Daniel Ricciardo
1:34.924
11
Daniil Kvyat
1:34.975
12
Nico Hulkenberg
1:34.988
13
Alex Albon
1:35.087
14
Sergio Perez
1:35.269
15
Kimi Raikkonen
1:35.387
16
Kevin Magnussen
1:35.442
17
Romain Grosjean
1:35.789
18
Lando Norris
1:36.147
19
George Russell
1:36.749
20
Robert Kubica
1:37.283
