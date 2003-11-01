F1 Live Blog

Home

United States GP Practice Two LIVE!

Will Lewis Hamilton start to show his pace after Mercedes' slow start to the weekend? Watch Practice Two live on Sky Sports F1.

F1 Live On Sky
F1 Live On Sky

Emirates United States GP

01st Nov - 03rd Nov

Live Standings

Practice 2
# Driver Time
1 Lewis Hamilton 1:33.232
2 Charles Leclerc 1:33.533
3 Max Verstappen 1:33.547
4 Sebastian Vettel 1:33.890
5 Valtteri Bottas 1:34.045
6 Pierre Gasly 1:34.509
7 Carlos Sainz 1:34.667
8 Lance Stroll 1:34.744
9 Antonio Giovinazzi 1:34.839
10 Daniel Ricciardo 1:34.924
11 Daniil Kvyat 1:34.975
12 Nico Hulkenberg 1:34.988
13 Alex Albon 1:35.087
14 Sergio Perez 1:35.269
15 Kimi Raikkonen 1:35.387
16 Kevin Magnussen 1:35.442
17 Romain Grosjean 1:35.789
18 Lando Norris 1:36.147
19 George Russell 1:36.749
20 Robert Kubica 1:37.283

Features

Why F1 loves Raikkonen

The F1 Gossip Column

Latest F1 standings

©2019 Sky UK