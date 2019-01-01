F1 Live Blog

German GP Practice One LIVE!

Follow the latest from the opening practice session at Hockenhim as F1 sizzles in the sun. Watch live on Sky Sports F1.

Mercedes German Grand Prix

26th Jul - 28th Jul

Live Standings

Practice 1
# Driver Time
1 Carlos Sainz 1:17.939
2 Pierre Gasly 1:21.220
3 Max Verstappen
4 Alex Albon
5 Lando Norris
6 Sebastian Vettel
7 Kevin Magnussen
8 Robert Kubica
9 Kimi Raikkonen
10 Daniil Kvyat
11 Charles Leclerc
12 George Russell
13 Romain Grosjean
14 Nico Hulkenberg
15 Antonio Giovinazzi
16 Daniel Ricciardo
17 Sergio Perez
18 Lance Stroll
19 Lewis Hamilton
20 Valtteri Bottas

