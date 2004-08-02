F1 Live Blog

Hungarian GP Practice Three LIVE!

Who will hit the ground running in the crucial final session before qualifying? Watch Practice Three live on Sky Sports F1.

Rolex Hungarian Grand Prix

02nd Aug - 04th Aug

Live Standings

Practice 3
# Driver Time
1 Max Verstappen 1:17.035
2 Lewis Hamilton 1:17.051
3 Valtteri Bottas 1:17.261
4 Sebastian Vettel 1:17.330
5 Charles Leclerc 1:17.571
6 Kevin Magnussen 1:17.840
7 Pierre Gasly 1:17.903
8 Romain Grosjean 1:18.003
9 Alex Albon 1:18.195
10 Lance Stroll 1:18.612
11 Carlos Sainz 1:18.629
12 Lando Norris 1:18.706
13 Sergio Perez 1:18.960
14 Nico Hulkenberg 1:21.821
15 Daniel Ricciardo 1:21.881
16 Daniil Kvyat 1:22.233
17 George Russell 1:22.433
18 Robert Kubica 1:22.686
19 Antonio Giovinazzi 1:22.913
20 Kimi Raikkonen 1:23.222

