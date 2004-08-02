F1 Live Blog

Hungarian GP Qualifying LIVE!

A three-team fight for pole position awaits in Hungary, but will it be Mercedes, Ferrari or Red Bull who claim it? Watch live on Sky Sports F1

Rolex Hungarian Grand Prix

02nd Aug - 04th Aug

Live Standings

Practice 3
# Driver Time
1 Lewis Hamilton 1:16.084
2 Max Verstappen 1:16.097
3 Sebastian Vettel 1:16.166
4 Valtteri Bottas 1:16.355
5 Charles Leclerc 1:16.392
6 Pierre Gasly 1:16.684
7 Lando Norris 1:16.774
8 Kimi Raikkonen 1:17.216
9 Carlos Sainz 1:17.217
10 Kevin Magnussen 1:17.230
11 Romain Grosjean 1:17.293
12 Daniil Kvyat 1:17.432
13 Nico Hulkenberg 1:17.667
14 Sergio Perez 1:17.670
15 Antonio Giovinazzi 1:17.929
16 Daniel Ricciardo 1:17.962
17 Alex Albon 1:18.024
18 George Russell 1:18.072
19 Lance Stroll 1:18.534
20 Robert Kubica 1:18.709

