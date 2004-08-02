F1 Live Blog

Hamilton wins dramatic Hungarian GP LIVE!

Lewis Hamilton wins the Hungarian GP after overtaking Max Verstappen in a thrilling finale. Watch reaction on Sky Sports F1.

Rolex Hungarian Grand Prix

02nd Aug - 04th Aug

Race
# Driver Time
1 Lewis Hamilton 1:35:03.796
2 Max Verstappen +17.796
3 Sebastian Vettel +61.433
4 Charles Leclerc +65.250
5 Carlos Sainz +1 LAP
6 Pierre Gasly +1 LAP
7 Kimi Raikkonen +1 LAP
8 Valtteri Bottas +1 LAP
9 Lando Norris +1 LAP
10 Alex Albon +1 LAP
11 Sergio Perez +1 LAP
12 Nico Hulkenberg +1 LAP
13 Kevin Magnussen +1 LAP
14 Daniel Ricciardo +1 LAP
15 Daniil Kvyat +2 LAPS
16 George Russell +2 LAPS
17 Lance Stroll +2 LAPS
18 Antonio Giovinazzi +2 LAPS
19 Robert Kubica +3 LAPS
RET Romain Grosjean +No Time

