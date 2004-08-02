F1 Live Blog

Hungarian Grand Prix LIVE!

It's time for the Hungarian GP, the last race before the summer break, and Max Verstappen lines up on pole. Watch live on Sky Sports F1.

Rolex Hungarian Grand Prix

02nd Aug - 04th Aug

Live Standings

Race
# Driver Time
1 Max Verstappen 0
2 Lewis Hamilton +1.676
3 Charles Leclerc +16.769
4 Sebastian Vettel +19.839
5 Carlos Sainz +41.751
6 Lando Norris +43.768
7 Kimi Raikkonen +44.823
8 Pierre Gasly +46.532
9 Romain Grosjean +56.749
10 Nico Hulkenberg +58.022
11 Sergio Perez +58.983
12 Daniil Kvyat +60.860
13 Alex Albon +62.107
14 Kevin Magnussen +63.150
15 Daniel Ricciardo +64.628
16 Valtteri Bottas +65.115
17 Robert Kubica +78.972
18 George Russell +1 LAP
19 Lance Stroll +1 LAP
20 Antonio Giovinazzi +1 LAP

