Italian GP Practice Two LIVE!

After an incident-filled start at a damp Monza, who will make the running in the second session? Watch live on Sky Sports F1.

Heineken Italian Grand Prix

06th Sep - 08th Sep

Practice 2
# Driver Time
1 Charles Leclerc 1:20.978
2 Lewis Hamilton 1:21.046
3 Sebastian Vettel 1:21.179
4 Valtteri Bottas 1:21.347
5 Max Verstappen 1:21.350
6 Alex Albon 1:21.589
7 Pierre Gasly 1:22.124
8 Romain Grosjean 1:22.153
9 Daniel Ricciardo 1:22.249
10 Daniil Kvyat 1:22.260
11 Nico Hulkenberg 1:22.338
12 Carlos Sainz 1:22.482
13 Kevin Magnussen 1:22.511
14 Kimi Raikkonen 1:22.523
15 Lance Stroll 1:22.706
16 Sergio Perez 1:22.882
17 Antonio Giovinazzi 1:23.065
18 Robert Kubica 1:23.737
19 George Russell 1:24.313
20 Lando Norris

