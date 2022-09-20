F1 Live Blog

Singapore GP Practice One LIVE!

Follow all the updates from Marina Bay as Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari battle for early supremacy. Watch live on Sky Sports F1.

Singapore Grand Prix

20th Sep - 22nd Sep

Live Standings

Practice 1
# Driver Time
1 Lewis Hamilton 1:41.469
2 Max Verstappen 1:41.938
3 Lance Stroll 1:42.791
4 Valtteri Bottas 1:43.041
5 Daniil Kvyat 1:43.360
6 Nico Hulkenberg 1:43.394
7 Pierre Gasly 1:43.405
8 Sergio Perez 1:43.447
9 Charles Leclerc 1:43.618
10 Alex Albon 1:43.715
11 Kimi Raikkonen 1:44.105
12 Sebastian Vettel 1:44.479
13 Daniel Ricciardo 1:44.593
14 Kevin Magnussen 1:44.605
15 Lando Norris 1:44.638
16 Romain Grosjean 1:44.664
17 Carlos Sainz 1:44.685
18 Antonio Giovinazzi 1:44.830
19 George Russell 1:45.379
20 Robert Kubica 1:45.873

