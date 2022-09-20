F1 Live Blog

Singapore GP Practice Two LIVE!

The lights are on in Singapore as the F1 cars run for the first time at night this weekend. Will Red Bull stay ahead? Watch live on Sky Sports F1

Singapore Grand Prix

20th Sep - 22nd Sep

Practice 1
# Driver Time
1 Max Verstappen 1:40.259
2 Sebastian Vettel 1:40.426
3 Lewis Hamilton 1:40.925
4 Valtteri Bottas 1:41.336
5 Alex Albon 1:41.467
6 Nico Hulkenberg 1:41.812
7 Carlos Sainz 1:41.966
8 Lando Norris 1:42.180
9 Daniil Kvyat 1:42.305
10 Pierre Gasly 1:42.377
11 Daniel Ricciardo 1:42.527
12 Romain Grosjean 1:42.630
13 Antonio Giovinazzi 1:42.677
14 Kimi Raikkonen 1:42.786
15 Lance Stroll 1:42.791
16 Kevin Magnussen 1:43.150
17 Robert Kubica 1:43.336
18 Sergio Perez 1:43.369
19 Charles Leclerc 1:43.618
20 George Russell 1:43.993

