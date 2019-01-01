F1 Live Blog

Russian GP Practice One LIVE!

The latest updates from the first practice session of the F1 weekend in Sochi, as Mercedes bid to hit back against Ferrari. Watch live on Sky Sports F1

VTB Russian Grand Prix

27th Sep - 29th Sep

Live Standings

Practice 1
# Driver Time
1 Charles Leclerc 1:36.655
2 Sebastian Vettel 1:36.741
3 Daniel Ricciardo 1:37.605
4 Alex Albon 1:37.653
5 Pierre Gasly 1:37.927
6 Nico Hulkenberg 1:37.967
7 Daniil Kvyat 1:38.550
8 Carlos Sainz 1:38.693
9 Antonio Giovinazzi 1:39.209
10 George Russell 1:39.460
11 Sergio Perez 1:39.610
12 Kimi Raikkonen 1:40.317
13 Robert Kubica 1:40.398
14 Lance Stroll 1:41.412
15 Romain Grosjean 1:58.809
16 Max Verstappen 1:59.230
17 Valtteri Bottas 2:03.405
18 Kevin Magnussen 2:06.987
19 Lewis Hamilton 2:21.381
20 Lando Norris

