F1 Live Blog

Home

Russian GP Practice Two LIVE!

Follow updates as Mercedes look to bounce back after Ferrari and Charles Leclerc's fast start. Watch live on Sky Sports F1.

F1 Live On Sky
F1 Live On Sky

VTB Russian Grand Prix

27th Sep - 29th Sep

Live Standings

Practice 2
# Driver Time
1 Charles Leclerc 1:34.148
2 Sebastian Vettel 1:34.306
3 Valtteri Bottas 1:34.954
4 Sergio Perez 1:35.644
5 Kevin Magnussen 1:35.731
6 Romain Grosjean 1:35.768
7 Nico Hulkenberg 1:36.015
8 Antonio Giovinazzi 1:36.077
9 Lando Norris 1:36.170
10 Lance Stroll 1:36.216
11 Pierre Gasly 1:36.249
12 Kimi Raikkonen 1:36.421
13 Daniil Kvyat 1:36.765
14 Carlos Sainz 1:37.091
15 George Russell 1:37.635
16 Robert Kubica 1:38.551
17 Alex Albon 1:39.606
18 Lewis Hamilton
19 Max Verstappen
20 Daniel Ricciardo

Features

Russian GP TV times

2020 transfer market

Latest F1 standings

©2019 Sky UK