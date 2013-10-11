F1 Live Blog

Home

Japanese GP Practice Two LIVE!

It's the second - and final! - practice session at Suzuka ahead of the weekend's schedule revamp. Watch live on Sky Sports F1.

F1 Live On Sky
F1 Live On Sky

Japanese Grand Prix

11th Oct - 13th Oct

Live Standings

Practice 2
# Driver Time
1 Valtteri Bottas 1:27.785
2 Lewis Hamilton 1:27.885
3 Max Verstappen 1:28.066
4 Sebastian Vettel 1:28.392
5 Alex Albon 1:28.402
6 Charles Leclerc 1:28.424
7 Carlos Sainz 1:29.051
8 Sergio Perez 1:29.299
9 Lando Norris 1:29.358
10 Kimi Raikkonen 1:29.477
11 Daniil Kvyat 1:29.512
12 Romain Grosjean 1:29.553
13 Lance Stroll 1:29.597
14 Antonio Giovinazzi 1:29.651
15 Kevin Magnussen 1:29.749
16 Daniel Ricciardo 1:29.859
17 Pierre Gasly 1:30.012
18 Nico Hulkenberg 1:30.413
19 Robert Kubica 1:30.916
20 George Russell 1:31.071

Features

F1 title permutations

Sky F1 TV times

Sochi driver ratings

©2019 Sky UK