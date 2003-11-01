F1 Live Blog

Home

Hamilton wins F1 world title for sixth time review

Valtteri Bottas wins the US GP but his late move on Lewis Hamilton is not enough to deny his team-mate the 2019 world title.

F1 Live On Sky
F1 Live On Sky

Emirates United States GP

01st Nov - 03rd Nov

Live Standings

Race
# Driver Time
1 Valtteri Bottas 1:33:55.653
2 Lewis Hamilton +4.148
3 Max Verstappen +5.002
4 Charles Leclerc +52.239
5 Alex Albon +78.038
6 Daniel Ricciardo +90.366
7 Lando Norris +90.764
8 Carlos Sainz +1 LAP
9 Nico Hulkenberg +1 LAP
10 Daniil Kvyat +1 LAP
11 Sergio Perez +1 LAP
12 Kimi Raikkonen +1 LAP
13 Lance Stroll +1 LAP
14 Antonio Giovinazzi +1 LAP
15 Romain Grosjean +1 LAP
RET Pierre Gasly +No Time
17 George Russell +2 LAPS
RET Kevin Magnussen +No Time
RET Robert Kubica +No Time
20 Sebastian Vettel +16.748

Features

Will Lewis surpass Schu?

Introducing New F1

Why F1 loves Raikkonen

©2019 Sky UK