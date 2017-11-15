F1 Live Blog

Home

The Brazilian Grand Prix LIVE!

Follow all the latest updates from Interlagos for the penultimate race of F1 2019. Watch live on Sky Sports F1.

F1 Live On Sky
F1 Live On Sky

Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix

15th Nov - 17th Nov

Live Standings

Qualifying 3
# Driver Time
1 Max Verstappen 1:07.508
2 Sebastian Vettel 1:07.631
3 Lewis Hamilton 1:07.699
4 Charles Leclerc 1:07.728
5 Valtteri Bottas 1:07.874
6 Alex Albon 1:07.935
7 Pierre Gasly 1:08.837
8 Romain Grosjean 1:08.854
9 Kimi Raikkonen 1:08.984
10 Kevin Magnussen 1:09.037

Features

Brazil TV times

Lewis' titles compared

Get Sky F1 for 2019

©2019 Sky UK