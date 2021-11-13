Reaction: Bottas wins Sprint from Max as Hamilton charges to fifth

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff speaks to Sky F1...On the Sprint"Sometimes after the greatest frustrations with Formula 1 you see this awesome 60 minutes. Valtteri totally in control of the race, had a great car, good strategy, good straight-line speed and was just brillaint and not letting the other guy close. Lewis had 16 overtakes to finish fifth and that's certainly great to forget the politics for a moment and just concentrate on the racing."On **** them all radio message and penalty"I didn't mean it towards any of the regulations. It's generally a mindset that we have. Yesterday the car was being tested and today two hours before the race we got the information that we were disqualified and that is in a way sad because there are procedures in Formila 1, there is a certain modus operandi and a protocol we have to follow."We failed consecutive tests by the tiniest margins and in the past that would have meant, fix it. We saw that with the Red Bull rear wing last weekend. The wing was simply damaged through the qualifying session."To be fair enough, the steward did the job, we failed that one test and their argument needs to be respected .This is why we also decided not to appeal, for philosophical reasons, if the stewards decide you have to take it on the chin, and it goes both ways.On the race tomorrow"I believe we have a good car here. We've seen over 23 laps definitely we didn't suffer with the tyres. Tomorrow that is a different game again because it's going to be much hotter. But at least it's encouraging to see we can overtake. "And Lewis isn't starting from P20, but P10, and Valtteri's right up there on pole and he's certainly going to race for a victory. It's certainly more encouraging than it looked 90 minutes ago."