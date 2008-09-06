Search
Italian GP Practice One LIVE!
Follow all the updates from Monza as Ferrari bid for strong start to home Italian GP in first practice. Watch live on Sky Sports F1.
Heineken Italian Grand Prix
06th Sep - 08th Sep
Live Standings
<tr class="standing-table__row"> <td class="standing-table__cell "> {{position}} </td> <td class="standing-table__cell standing-table__cell--name" data-long-name="{{fullName}}" data-short-name="{{shortName}}"> <span class="standing-table__cell--name-text"> {{fullName}} </span> </td> <td class="standing-table__cell "> {{time}} </td> </tr>
Practice 1
#
Driver
Time
1
Valtteri Bottas
1:30.596
2
Lewis Hamilton
1:30.749
3
Alex Albon
1:31.250
4
Charles Leclerc
1:31.290
5
Carlos Sainz
1:32.056
6
Pierre Gasly
1:32.218
7
Daniil Kvyat
1:32.271
8
Lando Norris
1:32.610
9
Antonio Giovinazzi
1:32.848
10
Sebastian Vettel
1:33.142
11
Max Verstappen
1:33.800
12
Lance Stroll
1:33.976
13
Daniel Ricciardo
1:34.528
14
Kevin Magnussen
1:34.715
15
Nico Hulkenberg
1:35.133
16
Romain Grosjean
1:35.980
17
Robert Kubica
1:37.816
18
George Russell
1:38.421
19
Sergio Perez
20
Kimi Raikkonen
