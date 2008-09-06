Italian Grand Prix Live Blog

Home
More from F1

Italian GP Practice One review

Charles Leclerc finishes fastest in wet-dry first practice for Ferrari at Monza, ahead of the McLarens and Lewis Hamilton.

F1 Live On Sky
F1 Live On Sky

Heineken Italian Grand Prix

06th Sep - 08th Sep

Live Standings

Practice 1
# Driver Time
1 Charles Leclerc 1:27.905
2 Carlos Sainz 1:28.211
3 Lando Norris 1:28.450
4 Lewis Hamilton 1:28.730
5 Alex Albon 1:29.025
6 Daniil Kvyat 1:29.960
7 Max Verstappen 1:30.100
8 Sebastian Vettel 1:30.507
9 Valtteri Bottas 1:30.596
10 Pierre Gasly 1:30.695
11 Antonio Giovinazzi 1:32.848
12 Lance Stroll 1:33.976
13 Daniel Ricciardo 1:34.528
14 Kevin Magnussen 1:34.715
15 Nico Hulkenberg 1:35.133
16 Romain Grosjean 1:35.980
17 Robert Kubica 1:37.816
18 George Russell 1:38.421
19 Sergio Perez
20 Kimi Raikkonen

Features

Italian GP TV times

Latest F1 standings

Get Sky F1 for 2019

©2019 Sky UK