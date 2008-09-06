Italian Grand Prix Live Blog

Italian GP Practice Three LIVE!

Follow all the updates from Monza as Ferrari look to maintain advantage over Mercedes at home Grand Prix. Watch live on Sky Sports F1.

F1 Live On Sky

Heineken Italian Grand Prix

06th Sep - 08th Sep

Live Standings

Practice 3
# Driver Time
1 Sebastian Vettel 1:20.294
2 Max Verstappen 1:20.326
3 Charles Leclerc 1:20.452
4 Daniel Ricciardo 1:20.652
5 Lewis Hamilton 1:20.751
6 Valtteri Bottas 1:20.766
7 Alex Albon 1:20.827
8 Antonio Giovinazzi 1:20.881
9 Carlos Sainz 1:20.949
10 Nico Hulkenberg 1:20.952
11 Sergio Perez 1:21.162
12 Pierre Gasly 1:21.225
13 Lando Norris 1:21.292
14 Kimi Raikkonen 1:21.325
15 Kevin Magnussen 1:21.336
16 Daniil Kvyat 1:21.442
17 Romain Grosjean 1:21.782
18 Lance Stroll 1:21.792
19 George Russell 1:22.799
20 Robert Kubica 1:22.814

