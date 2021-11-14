Reaction: Stunning Hamilton takes comeback win; Fined for belt breach

Stewards' full verdict on that and reason for fine:The driver of car 44, Lewis Hamilton, undid his seat belts on the in-lap at the end of the race. While the Stewards are sympathetic to the desire to celebrate, it is fundamentally unsafe to undo the seatbelts while the car is in motion. Slow speeds in these cars are very fast for an unrestrained occupant. Further, Formula 1 drivers set the example for junior categories. It is critical that junior category drivers learn the importance of using all the safety devices of the car at all times. The suspension of the penalty is subject to compliance with Appendix L, Ch. III of the ISC during the period specified.