Dutch GP: Follow live updates from Friday practice as Ferrari and Mercedes bid to spoil Max Verstappen's homecoming

Dutch GP: Practice Two at 3pm George Russell tops Mercedes one-two in Practice One as Max Verstappen breaks downPractice Two next at 3pm, with Sky Sports F1 build-up from 2.45pmWATCH: Max Verstappen stops on track with Red Bull gearbox issue to bring out early red flagVerstappen arrives for home race with 93-point championship leadMore than 300,000 fans expected at Zandvoort this weekendCRB verdict on Piastri/Alpine/McLaren expected todayHamilton: I am more impressed with Red Bull than MaxWhat makes Max Verstappen so good?An unstoppable Max at home? Dutch GP Pundit's PreviewDutch GP: When to watch on Sky