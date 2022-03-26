Saudi Arabian GP: Live updates from Saturday qualifying day as Formula 1 season continues at Jeddah street track

Saudi Arabian GP live on Sky Sports F1Final practice live now on Sky Sports F1Saudi Arabian GP continuing despite missile attack on oil facility close to the circuit on FridayLeaving Saudi after attack 'not right' | F1 bosses defend decision to raceF1 drivers admit Saudi GP 'concerns' but agree to continue after attackLeclerc pips Verstappen but damages car in P2 crashSaudi Arabian GP schedule this weekendSubscribe to Sky Sports to watch every raceStream final practice on NOW and save 40% with a Sports Membership