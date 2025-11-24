F1 team-mate 2025 head-to-head: Qualifying, Race, Sprint latest scores, results from Formula 1 season

Formula 1's 2025 grid features eight new driver pairings and so the battles for supremacy at each team are set to prove particularly fascinating this year.

Check back here after each race weekend in the season for the latest scores to see which driver at each team is ahead in the qualifying, race and championship points head to heads…

Statistics correct up to and including the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 23.

Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri - McLaren

Image: Piastri and Norris

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Norris 12-10 Piastri

Sprint: Norris 2-3 Piastri

RACE

Grand Prix**: Norris 13-8 Piastri

Sprint*: Norris 2-2 Piastri

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Norris 390-366 Piastri

Placing: Norris 1st-2nd Piastri

*no score awarded for United States GP Sprint as both drivers retired

**no scores awarded for Las Vegas GP when both drivers were disqualified

Charles Leclerc vs Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari

Image: Leclerc and Hamilton

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Leclerc 17-5 Hamilton

Sprint: Leclerc 3-2 Hamilton

RACE

Grand Prix*: Leclerc 16-3 Hamilton

Sprint: Leclerc 2-3 Hamilton

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Leclerc 226-152 Hamilton

Placing: Leclerc 5th-6th Hamilton

*no scores awarded for Chinese GP when both drivers were disqualified, and the Dutch GP and the Sao Paulo GP when both drivers retired

Max Verstappen vs Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull

Image: Verstappen and Tsunoda

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Verstappen 20-0 Tsunoda

Sprint: Verstappen 4-0 Tsunoda

RACE

Grand Prix: Verstappen 18-1 Tsunoda

Sprint: Verstappen 3-1 Tsunoda

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Verstappen 366-28 Tsunoda

Placing: Verstappen 3rd-17th Tsunoda

Lawson was demoted to Racing Bulls after two rounds.

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Verstappen 2-0 Lawson

Sprint: Verstappen 1-0 Lawson

RACE

Grand Prix: Verstappen 2-0 Lawson

Sprint: Verstappen 1-0 Lawson

George Russell vs Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes

Image: Russell and Antonelli

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Russell 19-3 Antonelli

Sprint: Russell 3-2 Antonelli

RACE

Grand Prix: Russell 20-2 Antonelli

Sprint: Russell 4-1 Antonelli

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Russell 294-137 Antonelli

Placing: Russell 4th-7th Antonelli

Fernando Alonso vs Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

Image: Alonso and Stroll

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Alonso 22-0 Stroll

Sprint: Alonso 4-1 Stroll

RACE

Grand Prix: Alonso 14-8 Stroll

Sprint*: Alonso 1-3 Stroll

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Alonso 40-32 Stroll

Placing: Alonso 13th-16th Stroll

*no score awarded for United States GP Sprint as both drivers retired

Pierre Gasly vs Franco Colapinto - Alpine

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Gasly 11-5 Colapinto

Sprint: Gasly 3-0 Colapinto

RACE

Grand Prix: Gasly 10-6 Colapinto

Sprint: Gasly 2-1 Colapinto

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Gasly 22-0 Colapinto

Placing: Gasly 18th-20th Colapinto

Doohan spent the opening six events as Gasly's team-mate.

Image: Gasly and Doohan

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Gasly 5-1 Doohan

Sprint: Gasly 1-1 Doohan

RACE

Grand Prix*: Gasly 4-1 Doohan

Sprint: Gasly 2-0 Doohan

*no score awarded for Chinese GP as Gasly was disqualified

Esteban Ocon vs Oliver Bearman - Haas

Image: Bearman and Ocon

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Ocon 9-13 Bearman

Sprint: Ocon 2-3 Bearman

RACE

Grand Prix: Ocon 10-12 Bearman

Sprint: Ocon 2-3 Bearman

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Ocon 32-41 Bearman

Placing: Ocon 15th-12th Bearman

Liam Lawson vs Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls

Image: Lawson and Hadjar

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Lawson 6-14 Hadjar

Sprint: Lawson 0-4 Hadjar

RACE

Grand Prix: Lawson 7-12 Hadjar*

Sprint: Lawson 1-3 Hadjar

*no score awarded for British GP as both drivers retired

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Lawson 36-51 Hadjar

Placing: Lawson 14th-9th Hadjar

Tsuonda was Hadjar's team-mate for the first two race weekends in Australia and China.

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Tsunoda 1-1 Hadjar

Sprint: Tsunoda 1-0 Hadjar

RACE

Grand Prix: Tsunoda 0-1 Hadjar*

Sprint: Tsunoda 1-0 Hadjar

* No score awarded for Australian GP as Hadjar crashed on formation lap and did not start race

Alex Albon vs Carlos Sainz - Williams

Image: Albon and Sainz

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix**: Albon 9-12 Sainz

Sprint: Albon 3-2 Sainz

RACE

Grand Prix*: Albon 14-7 Sainz

Sprint: Albon 2-3 Sainz

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Albon 73-48 Sainz

Placing: Albon 8th-11th Sainz

*No score awarded for Austrian Grand Prix as both drivers retired

*No score awarded for Singapore GP Qualifying as both drivers were disqualified

Nico Hulkenberg vs Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber

Image: Hulkenberg and Bortoleto

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix*: Hulkenberg 10-11 Bortoleto

Sprint: Hulkenberg 3-2 Bortoleto

RACE

Grand Prix**: Hulkenberg 11-10 Bortoleto

Sprint: Hulkenberg 2-3 Bortoleto

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Hulkenberg 49-19 Bortoleto

Placing: Hulkenberg 10th-19th Bortoleto

* no score awarded for Sao Paulo GP Qualifying as Bortoleto did not take part after crashing in Sprint

**no score awarded for Bahrain GP as Hulkenberg was disqualified

