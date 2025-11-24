F1 team-mate 2025 head-to-head: Qualifying, Race, Sprint latest scores, results from Formula 1 season
The latest intra-team scores in Charles Leclerc vs Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri, Alex Albon vs Carlos Sainz and more; watch the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint weekend from Friday afternoon, live on Sky Sports F1 with Sunday's race at 4pm
Monday 24 November 2025 09:14, UK
Formula 1's 2025 grid features eight new driver pairings and so the battles for supremacy at each team are set to prove particularly fascinating this year.
Check back here after each race weekend in the season for the latest scores to see which driver at each team is ahead in the qualifying, race and championship points head to heads…
Statistics correct up to and including the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 23.
- F1 2025 schedule | F1 championship standings
- Got Sky? Watch F1 races LIVE on your phone! 📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri - McLaren
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Norris 12-10 Piastri
Sprint: Norris 2-3 Piastri
RACE
Grand Prix**: Norris 13-8 Piastri
Sprint*: Norris 2-2 Piastri
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Norris 390-366 Piastri
Placing: Norris 1st-2nd Piastri
*no score awarded for United States GP Sprint as both drivers retired
**no scores awarded for Las Vegas GP when both drivers were disqualified
Charles Leclerc vs Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Leclerc 17-5 Hamilton
Sprint: Leclerc 3-2 Hamilton
RACE
Grand Prix*: Leclerc 16-3 Hamilton
Sprint: Leclerc 2-3 Hamilton
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Leclerc 226-152 Hamilton
Placing: Leclerc 5th-6th Hamilton
*no scores awarded for Chinese GP when both drivers were disqualified, and the Dutch GP and the Sao Paulo GP when both drivers retired
Max Verstappen vs Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Verstappen 20-0 Tsunoda
Sprint: Verstappen 4-0 Tsunoda
RACE
Grand Prix: Verstappen 18-1 Tsunoda
Sprint: Verstappen 3-1 Tsunoda
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Verstappen 366-28 Tsunoda
Placing: Verstappen 3rd-17th Tsunoda
Lawson was demoted to Racing Bulls after two rounds.
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Verstappen 2-0 Lawson
Sprint: Verstappen 1-0 Lawson
RACE
Grand Prix: Verstappen 2-0 Lawson
Sprint: Verstappen 1-0 Lawson
George Russell vs Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Russell 19-3 Antonelli
Sprint: Russell 3-2 Antonelli
RACE
Grand Prix: Russell 20-2 Antonelli
Sprint: Russell 4-1 Antonelli
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Russell 294-137 Antonelli
Placing: Russell 4th-7th Antonelli
Fernando Alonso vs Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Alonso 22-0 Stroll
Sprint: Alonso 4-1 Stroll
RACE
Grand Prix: Alonso 14-8 Stroll
Sprint*: Alonso 1-3 Stroll
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Alonso 40-32 Stroll
Placing: Alonso 13th-16th Stroll
*no score awarded for United States GP Sprint as both drivers retired
Pierre Gasly vs Franco Colapinto - Alpine
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Gasly 11-5 Colapinto
Sprint: Gasly 3-0 Colapinto
RACE
Grand Prix: Gasly 10-6 Colapinto
Sprint: Gasly 2-1 Colapinto
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Gasly 22-0 Colapinto
Placing: Gasly 18th-20th Colapinto
Doohan spent the opening six events as Gasly's team-mate.
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Gasly 5-1 Doohan
Sprint: Gasly 1-1 Doohan
RACE
Grand Prix*: Gasly 4-1 Doohan
Sprint: Gasly 2-0 Doohan
*no score awarded for Chinese GP as Gasly was disqualified
Esteban Ocon vs Oliver Bearman - Haas
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Ocon 9-13 Bearman
Sprint: Ocon 2-3 Bearman
RACE
Grand Prix: Ocon 10-12 Bearman
Sprint: Ocon 2-3 Bearman
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Ocon 32-41 Bearman
Placing: Ocon 15th-12th Bearman
Liam Lawson vs Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Lawson 6-14 Hadjar
Sprint: Lawson 0-4 Hadjar
RACE
Grand Prix: Lawson 7-12 Hadjar*
Sprint: Lawson 1-3 Hadjar
*no score awarded for British GP as both drivers retired
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Lawson 36-51 Hadjar
Placing: Lawson 14th-9th Hadjar
Tsuonda was Hadjar's team-mate for the first two race weekends in Australia and China.
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Tsunoda 1-1 Hadjar
Sprint: Tsunoda 1-0 Hadjar
RACE
Grand Prix: Tsunoda 0-1 Hadjar*
Sprint: Tsunoda 1-0 Hadjar
* No score awarded for Australian GP as Hadjar crashed on formation lap and did not start race
Alex Albon vs Carlos Sainz - Williams
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix**: Albon 9-12 Sainz
Sprint: Albon 3-2 Sainz
RACE
Grand Prix*: Albon 14-7 Sainz
Sprint: Albon 2-3 Sainz
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Albon 73-48 Sainz
Placing: Albon 8th-11th Sainz
*No score awarded for Austrian Grand Prix as both drivers retired
*No score awarded for Singapore GP Qualifying as both drivers were disqualified
Nico Hulkenberg vs Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber
QUALIFYING
Grand Prix*: Hulkenberg 10-11 Bortoleto
Sprint: Hulkenberg 3-2 Bortoleto
RACE
Grand Prix**: Hulkenberg 11-10 Bortoleto
Sprint: Hulkenberg 2-3 Bortoleto
CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Hulkenberg 49-19 Bortoleto
Placing: Hulkenberg 10th-19th Bortoleto
* no score awarded for Sao Paulo GP Qualifying as Bortoleto did not take part after crashing in Sprint
**no score awarded for Bahrain GP as Hulkenberg was disqualified
Watch all 24 race weekends from the 2025 Formula 1 season live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime