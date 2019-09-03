Italian GP on Sky Sports F1: When and how to watch

Ferrari are looking for back-to-back F1 2019 victories this weekend as Formula 1 returns to Monza, the sport's Cathedral of Speed.

The September 6-8 event is exclusively live on Sky Sports F1.

After Charles Leclerc's emotional victory in Belgium, Ferrari will be desperate to beat Mercedes at their home grand prix this weekend. Ferrari have not won in Monza since 2010, while Mercedes have won the last five races there.

The key TV times for the Italian GP are:

Qualifying starts at 2pm on Saturday, September 7 with coverage from 1pm

The race starts at 2.10pm on Sunday, September 8 with coverage from 12.30pm

Lewis Hamilton now holds a 65-point championship lead with just eight races remaining - and appears well on course to become just the second driver in history to win six world titles.

F2 also returns this weekend after a tragic weekend at Spa.

The remaining F1 schedule... RACE DAY GRAND PRIX RACE START* September 8 Italy 2.10pm September 22 Singapore 1.10pm September 29 Russia 12.10pm October 13 Japan 6.10am October 27 Mexico 7.10pm November 3 USA 7.10pm November 17 Brazil 5.10pm December 1 Abu Dhabi 1.10pm *UK time

