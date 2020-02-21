F1 Testing, Day Three: Valtteri Bottas storms clear as Mercedes shine

Valtteri Bottas set a scintillating pace to finish Test One as Mercedes continued their storming start to F1 2020, while Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel suffered an engine problem on a day filled with on-track stoppages.

Bottas posted the fastest time of the winter so far after bolting on the C5, the quickest tyre available, in the morning session, with his 1:15.732 only three tenths off his own Barcelona track record.

And for the second time in a shortened three-day test, Mercedes impressively finished with a one-two on the timesheets as Lewis Hamilton made his mark after lunch, albeit seven tenths off his team-mate.

It was only apt that Mercedes - who have the quickest times, most laps and biggest innovation in the 'DAS' wheel from Test One - closed it off in style, and Bottas they finished with a large advantage over the field.

Esteban Ocon was third for Renault, 1.3s off the leading pace, while Racing Point's Lance Stroll and AlphaTauri's Daniil Kvyat completed the top five - with all three drivers setting their team's best of the test on Day Three.

7:03 In this ultimate guide, Sky F1's Ted Kravitz fully explains what Mercedes' DAS is, how it works and how it benefits the team.

Red Bull have still yet to post an eye-catching time on the timesheets but continue to display impressive reliability with Max Verstappen (8th) and Alex Albon (10th) combining to post 169 laps, more than any other team.

And the Honda-powered team, unsurprisingly with Mercedes, have already been labelled as early-season favourites by Ferrari, who had a difficult day.

Vettel's morning programme was cut short after an engine problem caused him to grind to a halt at Turn 12. The four-time world champion returned in the afternoon and still managed to pass 100 laps, but - while not pushing for performance in Barcelona - finished down in 12th.

That red flag for Vettel was the first of four on Friday.

Nicholas Latifi and Daniel Ricciardo also stopped on track, while Kevin Magnussen suffered a puncture in his Haas and went spinning onto the gravel.

More to follow.